Simply Delicious: milkadamia Introduces Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable Macadamia Nut Milk, Rolling Out in Whole Foods Market Nationwide

"We're so proud to introduce Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable to our already magnificent lineup, as the demand continues to grow for organic options that offer a simple, home-crafted taste," said Alexandra Newman, CEO of milkadamia. Post this

The survey revealed that 'organic' is the most important claim for consumers, with 92% of premium purchasers opting for organic plant-based milk, and over three-quarters of them willing to pay premium for it. Additionally, of households who buy organic, over 60% feel organic is better and safer for them and for the environment.

In response to the growing demand for organic products, milkadamia proudly introduces its Organic Artisan line, which elevates the brand's commitment to responsible farming by sourcing macadamia nuts from organic farms. By scouring the globe for the finest, highest-quality ingredients, milkadamia has developed a home-crafted recipe that can be enjoyed on its own or enhance any culinary creation.

Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable is an ode to the beauty of simplicity, using only a few of the finest ingredients to meet the rising interest in organic options with a made-from-scratch feel. It maintains the creamy, elevated taste and texture that only macadamia nuts can provide, for which milkadamia is renowned.

The survey also highlighted that macadamia nut milk users display the most versatility in usage occasions compared to other plant-based milks, enjoying it in everything from savory dishes to sipping on its own due to its creamy texture.

milkadamia Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable:

Organic and Ethical: Made with organically sourced macadamia nuts, supporting sustainable and ethical farming practices

Simple Ingredients: Crafted without fillers, gums, added flavors, or oils

Lightly Sweet: Organic agave nectar provides subtle sweetness, with just 3 grams of sugar per 8 oz serving

Plant-Based Goodness: Caters to a range of dietary needs and is dairy-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, and carrageenan-free

"We're so proud to introduce Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable to our already magnificent lineup, as the demand continues to grow for organic options that offer a simple, home-crafted taste," said Alexandra Newman, CEO of milkadamia. "This innovation underscores our dedication to providing exceptional plant-based milks that are both delicious and sustainable, and launching with our longtime partner, Whole Foods Market, is the perfect forum to introduce this innovation to our loyal fans, as well as those who have yet to experience the magic of milkadamia."

milkadamia's Organic Artisan Shelf-Stable macadamia nut milk is USDA Organic, plant-based, dairy-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, and carrageenan-free, and contains no gums, fillers, added flavors, or oils. It is now available on shelves at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with an SRP of $6.99 and on Amazon for $41.99/6-pack.

Find milkadamia's macadamia nut milks at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, Target, HEB and more, as well as Amazon.

Follow @milkadamia on Instagram for the latest news and new flavor launches, and visit www.milkadamia.com for the nearest store location.

About milkadamia

milkadamia is a premium plant-based milk deliciously made from raw, never-roasted macadamias. The line of uniquely taste-full milks have a smooth, subtle taste and milky creaminess, while nurturing the Earth through the support of regenerative farming practices on its farms in Australia. Offering a symphony of flavors to delight each day, milkadamia is best served with or in coffee, smoothies, or culinary creations – always dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO. milkadamia is available in over 13,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, Target, and online via Amazon.

For more information, visit http://www.milkadamia.com.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, milkadamia, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://milkadamia.com/

SOURCE milkadamia