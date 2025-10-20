Simply Enough Brands Launches Nutrition Bar with Celadrin ®

Step Change Innovations/Simply Enough Brands www.livesimplyenough.com

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simply Enough Brands has launched its newest functional food product: the Simply Enough Nutrition Bar with Celadrin®. This convenient, great-tasting bar is designed to deliver joint support and mobility benefits while providing balanced nutrition on the go.

Each bar features Celadrin®, a special blend of plant-derived cetylated fatty acids known to support joint health, combined with wholesome ingredients for a functional and plant-based snack that fuels your body and fits your lifestyle.

The Simply Enough Nutrition Bar with Celadrin® is now available for purchase exclusively online at www.livesimplyenough.com.

About Simply Enough Brands

Simply Enough Brands is a functional line of natural products, crafted with delicious flavors and functional ingredients to support your overall health and wellness.

About Celadrin®

Celadrin is a proprietary blend of cetylated fatty acids studied to provide joint and skin health benefits. Celadrin can be formulated into a range of product applications and is an ingredient available exclusively from Nutrition21.

