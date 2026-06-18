The 2026 Best of Mount Pleasant awards recognized Simply Green Landscaping as the best landscaping company in Mount Pleasant, SC. Their local expertise, full-service approach and Lowcountry-focused landscape work is what won them the top spot.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simply Green Landscaping has been named Best Landscaping Company in 2026 in the Best of Mount Pleasant Awards hosted by Mount Pleasant Magazine. The recognition highlights the company as a trusted landscaping authority in the area. It provides residential and commercial clients with design, installation and ongoing landscape maintenance services.

The annual Best of Mount Pleasant awards recognize local businesses across service, home, lifestyle and community categories. In addition to winning Best Landscaping Company, Simply Green Landscaping was also named a finalist in the Best Hardscaping Company category.

Who Is the Best Landscaping Company in Mount Pleasant, SC?

Simply Green Landscaping's recognition as the Best Landscaping Company in Mount Pleasant by Mount Pleasant Magazine reflects the company's excellent local reputation for creating and maintaining outdoor spaces that fit the Lowcountry's climate, architecture and lifestyle. Residents appreciate the provider's free consultations, same-day scheduling and in-house landscape architect.

The award supports what many homeowners and property managers look for when choosing a landscaping company in Mount Pleasant. Simply Green Landscaping offers reliable service, practical design knowledge and a team that can handle many parts of an outdoor project.

The company provides full-service landscaping support across Mount Pleasant, Charleston and most of the surrounding North Carolina Lowcountry. Its team is popular with residential and commercial clients and provides landscape design, installation, lawn care, irrigation, hardscaping, maintenance and outdoor enhancement services.

The award gives homeowners, business owners and property managers another way to evaluate local landscaping providers. For many properties in Mount Pleasant, landscaping is about more than curb appeal. It also affects drainage, outdoor living, plant health and long-term maintenance.

Simply Green Landscaping's recognition with this award signals strong local trust in its approach. The company's additional finalist placement for Best Hardscaping Company also underscores its broader outdoor improvement capabilities, especially for clients planning patios, walkways, masonry, drainage improvements or other structural landscape features for outdoor living.

The landscaping service combines local expertise with full-service landscaping support for homeowners and businesses throughout Mount Pleasant. The company's dedicated profile allows clients to work with a single team from planning through completion. An in-house landscape architect helps guide custom projects, while the free consultation with same-day scheduling makes it easier for property owners to start improving their outdoor spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover the answers to landscaping questions.

Was Simply Green Landscaping nominated in any other category?

Yes, Simply Green Landscaping was also named a finalist in the Best Hardscaping Company category.

What services does Simply Green Landscaping offer in Mount Pleasant?

Simply Green Landscaping provides professional landscape design, installation, maintenance, irrigation, lawn care, hardscaping and outdoor enhancement services for residential and commercial properties.

About Simply Green Landscaping

Simply Green Landscaping is a Lowcountry landscaping company serving Mount Pleasant, North Mount Pleasant, Charleston and the surrounding South Carolina communities. The company offers residential and commercial landscaping services with an in-house landscape architect. It offers design, installation, lawn care, irrigation, hardscaping and ongoing maintenance. The team focuses on local expertise, full-service support and outdoor spaces designed for the Lowcountry.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Simply Green Landscaping, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://simplygreenlandscaping.com/

SOURCE Simply Green Landscaping