SimplyDepo Introduces Freemium Plan for emerging CPG brands

The Freemium plan empowers brand startups, helping them grow and optimize their self-distribution while maintaining full control over their wholesale operations.

What's included in the Freemium plan

Field Sales CRM: Manage customer relationships, streamline sales operations, and easily boost sales growth. Mobile Application: Equip your sales reps and merchandisers with a user-friendly mobile app to take orders on the go, and enhance customer interactions. Wholesale Operation Control: Gain control over your wholesale operations, from order management to tracking inventory, ensuring a seamless distribution process. Growth Opportunities: Leverage valuable insights and tools to spot growth opportunities, analyze sales data, and make informed decisions for your brand.

"At SimplyDepo, we understand the challenges faced by brand startups," said Ivan Khymych, the CEO at SimplyDepo. "Our Freemium plan is our way of extending a helping hand to emerging brands, providing them with the essential tools they need to succeed without the financial burden."

The Freemium plan is specially crafted to support the startup brand's journey. As the startup grows, with a minimum of 100 customers or 500 orders reached, there will be the opportunity to seamlessly switch to a more comprehensive plan. We're committed to further evolving our platform and ensuring that SimplyDepo meets the client's expanding needs.

Current Users Thrive with SimplyDepo

SimplyDepo takes great pride in the outstanding achievements of its current users, who have benefited from the Field Sales CRM and mobile application for sales reps. Users have consistently reported impressive results and shared their experiences:

Luke Livingston, CEO at Brickyard Brands: "We've only been on board for a few weeks, but I'm already blown away by both the depth of functionality and the usability of SimplyDepo's software, a very rare combination!."

Tim Sher, CEO of HC Foods: "The name says it all, Simply. It has a great intuitive UI, and my salespeople love using it. All their sales revenue increased 15%+ in 3 months."

Namik Soltan, Founder of GNGR Labs: "The insights we've gained from SimplyDepo's platform have been incredibly valuable. We can now make smart decisions based on data, and it's supercharged our field sales growth."

These real-life success stories showcase how SimplyDepo's platform has made a real difference for these CPG businesses, helping them achieve impressive growth and operational improvements.

Brand startups can embark on this journey by contacting the SimplyDepo Sales Team. SimplyDepo welcomes all emerging brands to seize this opportunity to supercharge their sales and distribution efforts at no cost.

For more information about SimplyDepo and its Field Sales CRM solutions, please read simplydepo.com or contact [email protected].

About SimplyDepo

SimplyDepo is a trusted provider of Field Sales CRM solutions catering to the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Our mission is to empower brands by simplifying sales operations, optimizing self-distribution, and facilitating growth. With our innovative technology, brands can take control of their wholesale operations, enhance sales efficiency, and make data-driven decisions to achieve their business goals.

