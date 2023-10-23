SimplyDepo Introduces Freemium Plan for emerging CPG brands

SimplyDepo, a leading Field Sales solutions provider, is set to revolutionize the industry with its innovative Freemium plan tailored for emerging CPG brands. This plan offers startups free access to SimplyDepo's Field Sales CRM and mobile application for sales representatives, allowing them to kickstart their product journey without initial expenses. The Freemium plan is endorsed by Chad Wisneski, VP of Sales & Marketing at 86 Foodservice, and empowers brand startups by helping them grow and optimize their self-distribution while retaining full control over wholesale operations. Key features include efficient customer relationship management, a user-friendly mobile app, wholesale operation control, and valuable growth insights and tools. SimplyDepo's Freemium plan is a game-changer for emerging CPG brands looking to embark on a successful journey.
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SimplyDepo, a fast-growing Sales solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce its Freemium plan for the Field Sales CRM. It provides a warm invitation to emerging Consumer Packaged Goods brands. This plan allows startups to enjoy all the benefits of SimplyDepo's Field Sales CRM and mobile application for sales reps, absolutely FREE!
"At SimplyDepo, our Freemium plan serves as the launching pad for business startups, providing them with a cost-effective means to kickstart their product journey. This not only allows them to take flight without incurring initial expenses but also equips them with our robust tools and user-friendly interface, paving the way for their journey towards success," says Chad Wisneski, VP of Sales & Marketing at 86 Foodservice.
The Freemium plan empowers brand startups, helping them grow and optimize their self-distribution while maintaining full control over their wholesale operations.
What's included in the Freemium plan
- Field Sales CRM: Manage customer relationships, streamline sales operations, and easily boost sales growth.
- Mobile Application: Equip your sales reps and merchandisers with a user-friendly mobile app to take orders on the go, and enhance customer interactions.
- Wholesale Operation Control: Gain control over your wholesale operations, from order management to tracking inventory, ensuring a seamless distribution process.
- Growth Opportunities: Leverage valuable insights and tools to spot growth opportunities, analyze sales data, and make informed decisions for your brand.
"At SimplyDepo, we understand the challenges faced by brand startups," said Ivan Khymych, the CEO at SimplyDepo. "Our Freemium plan is our way of extending a helping hand to emerging brands, providing them with the essential tools they need to succeed without the financial burden."
The Freemium plan is specially crafted to support the startup brand's journey. As the startup grows, with a minimum of 100 customers or 500 orders reached, there will be the opportunity to seamlessly switch to a more comprehensive plan. We're committed to further evolving our platform and ensuring that SimplyDepo meets the client's expanding needs.
Current Users Thrive with SimplyDepo
SimplyDepo takes great pride in the outstanding achievements of its current users, who have benefited from the Field Sales CRM and mobile application for sales reps. Users have consistently reported impressive results and shared their experiences:
Luke Livingston, CEO at Brickyard Brands: "We've only been on board for a few weeks, but I'm already blown away by both the depth of functionality and the usability of SimplyDepo's software, a very rare combination!."
Tim Sher, CEO of HC Foods: "The name says it all, Simply. It has a great intuitive UI, and my salespeople love using it. All their sales revenue increased 15%+ in 3 months."
Namik Soltan, Founder of GNGR Labs: "The insights we've gained from SimplyDepo's platform have been incredibly valuable. We can now make smart decisions based on data, and it's supercharged our field sales growth."
These real-life success stories showcase how SimplyDepo's platform has made a real difference for these CPG businesses, helping them achieve impressive growth and operational improvements.
Brand startups can embark on this journey by contacting the SimplyDepo Sales Team. SimplyDepo welcomes all emerging brands to seize this opportunity to supercharge their sales and distribution efforts at no cost.
For more information about SimplyDepo and its Field Sales CRM solutions, please read simplydepo.com or contact [email protected].
About SimplyDepo
SimplyDepo is a trusted provider of Field Sales CRM solutions catering to the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Our mission is to empower brands by simplifying sales operations, optimizing self-distribution, and facilitating growth. With our innovative technology, brands can take control of their wholesale operations, enhance sales efficiency, and make data-driven decisions to achieve their business goals.
Media Contact
Ivan Khymych, SimplyDepo, 1 1 347-673-9266, [email protected], https://simplydepo.com/
SOURCE SimplyDepo
