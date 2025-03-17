SiMPore Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification issued by Business Systems Certification

Internationally recognized standard ensures that products and services meet customers' needs through an effective quality management system.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiMPore Inc. proudly announces the attainment of ISO 9001:2015 certification following the successful completion of an audit by DAC Audit Services LLC. The certification has been issued by Business Systems Certification (BCert). The official certification reflects SiMPore's dedication to excellence through its application of the highest standard of quality assurance across all its processes, including design and development, product testing, delivery, support, and customer service.
"The SiMPore team's commitment to ensuring the highest quality of its products and services for our customers is reflected in the dedicated hard work that went into achieving this important milestone," says Paul M. Then, Chief Executive Officer at SiMPore. "Attaining ISO 9001 certification builds upon the culture of continuous improvement embraced by SiMPore's employees, and the successful completion of our registration audit was made possible by the leadership of Jared Carter, Joshua Miller and Bruce Tolleson, respectively SiMPore's OEM and Program Manager, Senior Microfabrication Engineer, and Production Manager," adds Then.
Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification comprises seven Quality Management Principles (QMPs): Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management.
James Roussie, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at SiMPore, notes that adherence to ISO design and development discipline will accelerate SiMPore's product development initiatives, as the Company received both design and development and quality management certifications. "SiMPore will continue its history of innovation by now adopting a focused, phase gate-driven design and development process for its own products and for its customers, leading to innovations that meet customers' demands and expectations," said Roussie.
For its valued clients, this certification ensures that SiMPore's quality management system will consistently meet ISO's internationally recognized standards. The achievement enhances its product quality and optimizes its business processes, improving customer satisfaction and reaffirming SiMPore's commitment to excellence and innovation.
About SiMPore Inc.
A Rochester, NY-based nanotechnology company, SiMPore Inc. develops and manufactures freestanding silicon-based nanomembranes for a wide variety of life and material science applications. SiMPore's innovative products deliver superior data and superior outcomes by enabling precise capture and information-rich analysis of nanoscale specimens. The company is committed to bringing significant value to society and its customers, employees and investors—and to doing so with precision, passion and quality. Learn more at simpore.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, please reach out to Jamie Roussie, Ph.D. at [email protected].
Media Contact
Jamie Roussie, SiMPore Inc., 1 (585) 214-0585, [email protected]
SOURCE SiMPore Inc.
Share this article