SiMPore Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification issued by Business Systems Certification

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification comprises seven Quality Management Principles (QMPs): Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management.

James Roussie, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at SiMPore, notes that adherence to ISO design and development discipline will accelerate SiMPore's product development initiatives, as the Company received both design and development and quality management certifications. "SiMPore will continue its history of innovation by now adopting a focused, phase gate-driven design and development process for its own products and for its customers, leading to innovations that meet customers' demands and expectations," said Roussie.

For its valued clients, this certification ensures that SiMPore's quality management system will consistently meet ISO's internationally recognized standards. The achievement enhances its product quality and optimizes its business processes, improving customer satisfaction and reaffirming SiMPore's commitment to excellence and innovation.

About SiMPore Inc.

A Rochester, NY-based nanotechnology company, SiMPore Inc. develops and manufactures freestanding silicon-based nanomembranes for a wide variety of life and material science applications. SiMPore's innovative products deliver superior data and superior outcomes by enabling precise capture and information-rich analysis of nanoscale specimens. The company is committed to bringing significant value to society and its customers, employees and investors—and to doing so with precision, passion and quality. Learn more at simpore.com.

