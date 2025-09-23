SiMPore Inc. Launches High-Speed Microplastics Filter Disks for Consumer Beverage Analysis

As demand for reliable microplastics detection increases, SiMPore is making detection and analysis of microplastics in consumable products easier than ever. Post this

"Demand for accurate and reliable microplastics detection is increasing with 89% of U.S. adults recently polled by 5 Gyres and Ipsos expressing concern over the potential impact of microplastics on human health (1). Our silicon-based filter disks offer a significant advantage over traditional membranes for consumer products companies," said Paul M. Then, Chief Executive Officer at SiMPore. "The precision and speed offered by our technology allow for more reliable and information-rich analysis, which is critical for ensuring consumer safety and building brand trust."

The unique properties of SiMPore's silicon nanomembranes allow for seamless integration with multiple analytical methods, providing a comprehensive and versatile tool for microplastics detection and consumer beverage quality assurance. These methods include:

Microscopy with Staining: Enables visual identification and quantification of microparticles.

Raman and IR Analysis: Provides chemical identification of plastic polymers, enabling the identification of microplastics from one or more source(s).

SEM and EDX Analysis: Delivers high-resolution morphologic (shape and size) and elemental identification, allowing for detailed characterization of any particles.

SiMPore's expansion into the consumer beverage market reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the analysis of nanoscale specimens that deliver superior data and outcomes. The company continues to innovate and develop products that address critical challenges in both life and material sciences. The flexibility of SiMPore's filter disks for use with a suite of analytical tools enables customers to go beyond simple particle counts, yielding more informative multimodal analyses that will empower consumer beverage companies.

