Simpplr Acquires Socrates.ai, an AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, the lead employee experience platform, has expanded its strategic footprint by acquiring Socrates.ai, a generative AI-powered virtual employee assistant. As Socrates.ai becomes an integral part of Simpplr's growing portfolio of top-tier digital workplace solutions, this move reinforces Simpplr's dedication to transforming the employee experience. By unifying employee engagement, enablement, and services using cutting-edge AI, Simpplr's vision is to deliver a seamless and personalized work journey for every employee, no matter where or how they work.

"Empowering employees is at the forefront of our mission. We're applying AI in the work world by taking the essence of human interaction and addressing real challenges," said Dhiraj Sharma, Simpplr Founder & CEO. "We're transforming the employee experience and supporting communication teams but also alleviating the pressures on IT and HR departments, resulting in increased employee productivity. This acquisition underscores our commitment to innovation and unwavering focus on applying AI to solve tangible employee experience problems."

Socrates.ai revolutionizes the way organizations approach employee experiences. By seamlessly integrating diverse content sources, chatbots, enterprise applications, and employee pathways, Socrates.ai is a transformative tool, especially in centralizing HR and IT information. With a unified conversational interface, employees no longer need to switch between multiple applications. They can effortlessly obtain answers to their questions and manage tasks on the go, regardless of time or location— not only boosting productivity but also refining onboarding, payroll, and performance management. The result is an elevated employee engagement level and optimized efficiency, ensuring employees can devote more time to their primary roles.

"We're all in on Simpplr's mission to transform the work experience and have witnessed firsthand how Simpplr's modern intranet can supercharge an organization's performance," said Melissa Swisher, Socrates.ai Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder. "Together, Simpplr and Socrates.ai will simplify enterprise complexity, merging the power of consumer-like experiences with impactful ROI and enriched employee interactions."

Many factors impact employee productivity, but system and information overload is at the top. The average desk worker may toggle between business apps and websites nearly 1,2001 times daily. Organizations can focus on improving the bottom line by saving employees time and removing complexity from everyday work.

Leveraging virtual assistants can yield immediate ROI, enhance self-service functionalities, and provide actionable insights. Socrates.ai empowers IT and HR departments to establish a digital workplace that is operationally efficient, user-centric, and optimized for resources.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees – wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Trusted by more than 700+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

