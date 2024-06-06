Simpplr is a Leader in Intranet Platforms

"We're in this for the long haul and are honored to be named a Leader. To be consistently recognized by top analysts in their evaluations is humbling. This recognition reflects for us our unwavering dedication to transforming the work experience." Post this

In the Forrester report, Simpplr's "strategy puts employee experience and engagement at the core of its innovation plans and customer adoption methodologies […] Simpplr continues to deliver rich AI/ML capabilities that facilitate deep personalization of an employee's news feeds based on roles, topic, or other context to deliver relevant information." This recognition reflects our vision and track record of delivering continuous innovation and leading the way.

Simpplr received the highest scores possible in the criteria of Innovation, AI/ML, Dashboard and Reporting, Governance, and Adoption, which we believe reflects our commitment to unifying EX capabilities and enhancing business outcomes.

"We're in this for the long haul and are honored to be named a Leader. To be consistently recognized by top analysts in their evaluations is humbling. This recognition reflects for us our unwavering dedication to transforming the work experience," said CEO and Founder Dhiraj Sharma. "Our deep investment in R&D, commitment to seamless and personalized employee experiences, and exceptional customer support have brought us here. This achievement humbles us, and we feel lucky to keep revolutionizing how employees engage and succeed."

Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Read more about this recognition on our blog.

About Simpplr

Simpplr's AI-powered employee experience platform goes beyond just an intranet. It is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive and personalized employee experience.

Trusted by over 1,000 global brands, including Moderna, Snowflake, Splunk, Penske, Eurostar and AAA, Simpplr customers achieve significant improvement in their employees' productivity, retention and overall satisfaction. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, Simpplr is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Tola Capital and Still Venture Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

Media Contact

Carolyn Jordan Clark, Simpplr, 1 7044913418, [email protected], https://www.simpplr.com/

SOURCE Simpplr