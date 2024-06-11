Simpplr Launches Effortless Migration Program to Simplify Transition for Workplace by Meta Customers

"As the only venture-backed EX platform, Simpplr transforms work experiences with relentless innovation and simplicity," said Dhiraj Sharma, Founder and CEO. "Recognized by Gartner and Forrester, and with zero failed implementations, we uniquely support our customers' success now and in the future." Post this

With a 100% migration success track record, Simpplr boasts zero failed deployments across 1000+ implementations, regardless of industry or region. This unparalleled success rate highlights Simpplr's expertise and commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for all customers. Simpplr ensures an optimized platform and content strategy, meticulously transferring the right content and placing it in the most appropriate locations within the new system. Additionally, Simpplr moves data securely, safeguarding sensitive information throughout the migration process. Their rigorous approach ensures the build is fully prepared for a seamless launch. Simpplr offers comprehensive resources to support their customers further, driving quick user adoption and maximizing the platform's benefits from day one.

Simpplr stands out for its communication prowess. Simpplr was designed specifically for communication professionals and their critical partners in HR and IT. Its easy and intuitive platform delivers beautiful, highly personalized messages to the right audience without requiring design or technical expertise. Purpose-built AI enhances communication efficiency with features like personalization, insights, content generation, and moderation. Simpplr also provides deep, actionable insights into communication reach, resonance, and alignment, along with recommended actions for continuous improvement, ensuring all communications are effective.

"Over the years, I've witnessed firsthand how clear communication and meaningful employee experiences can transform workplaces. Our community of more than a thousand customers is a testament to Simpplr's unwavering commitment to making work good so life can be better," added Sharma.

What truly sets Simpplr apart is its focus on individual needs. Adaptive personalization tailors content to each employee, making every interaction relevant and meaningful, reducing information overload, and enhancing the user experience. The integrated AI automates routine tasks, improves decision-making processes, and provides personalized insights, making work more efficient and enjoyable. With robust administrative controls, advanced analytics, and enterprise-grade security and compliance, Simpplr's platform meets the unique needs of organizations of all sizes, unifying communication with knowledge management, search, recognition, and more—all in one AI-powered platform.

"We're here for the long haul and ready to serve you," said Don Wight, Chief Revenue Officer at Simpplr. "This new program is designed to ensure a smooth and stress-free migration from Workplace by Meta. We're confident that once you experience Simpplr, you'll be satisfied with the change."

Learn more about our Meta Workplace Migration to Simpplr Program at simpplr.com/workplace-migration, and take advantage of our exclusive offer today!

Simpplr is an AI-powered platform that delivers seamless and personalized employee experiences at scale. It is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services management to provide every employee with a seamless and personalized experience so they can do their best work from anywhere. Trusted by more than 1000+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

