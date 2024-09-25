Simpplr Launches Industry's First Integrated Recognition and Rewards Product to Boost Employee Engagement and Performance

Simpplr's Recognition and Rewards solution has simplified the way we celebrate achievements, allowing us to deliver recognition that truly resonates. Post this

"Our new Recognition and Rewards product breaks the norm of siloed applications," said Dhiraj Sharma, founder and CEO of Simpplr. "We've embedded this important functionality directly into the intranet, or 'digital work hub,' so employees don't have to jump between systems. And it also makes life simpler for HR and Internal Comms teams. A holistic platform means no more begging for analytics on employee behavior or engagement. By unifying these critical functions and removing friction from the digital experience, we're helping organizations improve the employee journey, increase participation, and align everything with their core values and goals."

KEY FEATURES OF SIMPPLR'S RECOGNITION & REWARDS SOLUTION

Seamless Integration: Recognition and rewards capabilities are embedded within the Simpplr Employee Experience Management Platform, ensuring employee appreciation is woven into the daily digital experience to maximize participation and align incentives to reflect organizational behaviors.

Frictionless User Experience: An intuitive UI/UX streamlines programs, simplifying administration and making redemption effortless.

Tailored Programs: Organizations can easily customize employee programs to reflect their unique values, ensuring that recognition and rewards resonate with employees.

Holistic, Actionable Insights: Unlock deeper insights by combining recognition metrics with AI-powered analytics on employee behavior and engagement within the intranet.

This new Recognition and Rewards product expands on Simpplr's existing recognition capabilities, which have generated significant results for its customers. Corcentric, a complete end-to-end accounts payable, accounts receivable procurement solutions company, uses Simppler's recognition capabilities to increase employee engagement and promote a vibrant company culture across its workforce.

"At Corcentric, recognizing employees is essential to building a strong, values-driven culture," said Sara Nicoll, Internal Communications Manager at Corecentric. "Simpplr's Recognition and Rewards solution has simplified the way we celebrate achievements, allowing us to deliver recognition that truly resonates. We are excited to introduce the Recognition and Rewards product to take our engagement to the next level, and we already have seen a strong impact."

AVAILABILITY

Customers of Simpplr's existing employee recognition capabilities can access the new Recognition and Rewards product in early Q4. An add-on to the Simpplr One Platform, Recognition and Rewards allows organizations to seamlessly integrate employee appreciation into their existing digital workplace ecosystem. This unified approach is designed to improve employee experiences, increase engagement rates, enhance employee retention, and boost productivity.

ABOUT SIMPPLR

Simpplr drives employee engagement and productivity through its comprehensive employee experience management (EXM) platform. Leveraging AI, Simpplr delivers personalized, frictionless digital experiences, empowering employees to perform their best work from anywhere. For over a decade, Simpplr has been a trusted partner to 1,000+ leading brands, including AAA, Eurostar, Penske, Kimberly-Clark, Moderna and Snowflake, creating transformative digital workplaces. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with additional offices in the UK, Canada and India. We are backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com.

