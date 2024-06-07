Simpplr Welcomes Marketing Powerhouse Gary Sevounts as Chief Marketing Officer

With a passionate team and a cutting-edge platform, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations create more connected and productive workplaces. I look forward to driving innovative marketing strategies to amplify our brand, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. Post this

"As Simpplr continues to grow and the employee experience landscape evolves, it was crucial to bring on a leader who can take us to the next level," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and Founder of Simpplr. "Gary's remarkable background and profound influence stood out to me, but his unwavering dedication to employees and the evolving dynamics of work truly aligned with our vision. I am eager to witness how he embraces our mission and leaves a lasting impact."

"I'm pumped to be part of the Simpplr team during this electrifying growth phase. Simpplr's commitment to revolutionizing workplace experiences resonates deeply with my values and passions," said Gary Souvants, Simpplr's new CMO. "With a passionate team and a cutting-edge platform, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations create more connected and productive workplaces. I look forward to driving innovative marketing strategies to amplify our brand, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

A veteran CMO, Sevounts has a track record of building high-growth demand and revenue engines, effective marketing teams, differentiated brands, and establishing and dominating categories. His recent accomplishments include building an ARR growth engine at Socure, introducing the Identity Trust Network, and powering 6X valuation growth at Kount. This led to an acquisition by Equifax and recognition by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top 35 marketing executives of the year.

Sevounts brings more than two decades of experience focused on strategic storytelling and technical messaging, product marketing, building scalable and ROI-efficient revenue engines, external speaking, building/elevating brands via PR, industry analysts, partnerships, key events, and social media. Most recently, Sevounts held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Malwarebytes. Previously, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Socure and Equifax.

Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees - wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that integrates employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Trusted by more than 1000+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital.

