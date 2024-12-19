Simpson Door Company Now Covers Black or Dark-Painted Exterior Doors Under Warranty

Customers no longer have to choose between their design vision and peace of mind. They can have both—a door painted black or any beautiful dark color and maintain their door's 10-year warranty without overhang requirements. Post this

With Simpson's latest design solution, customers can count on optimal exterior door performance and keep their warranty intact regardless of paint color choice. While light colors remain suitable for all Simpson exterior door designs and wood types, if a paint has an LRV less than 55, customers can now order their exterior door with the following specifications:

Select a design from the Nantucket Collection™ (77000 series). Select Accoya as the wood type and Simpson will automatically prime the door at the factory. Also, the door will be made with mortise-and-tenon joinery with no face pin. The door will carry a 10-year warranty with no overhang required.

"Considering that an exterior door has a huge impact on how a home looks, feels and functions, it's no surprise that customers want to use on-trend paint colors to create dramatic entrances that reflect their personal style," said Brad Loveless, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Simpson Door Company. "With our latest offering, customers no longer have to choose between their design vision and peace of mind. They can have both—a door painted black or any beautiful dark color and maintain their door's 10-year warranty without overhang requirements."

To learn more about Simpson's newest product performance solution, visit http://www.simpsondoor.com/door-series/exterior/paint-it-black/ or call (800)-SIMPSON.

Media Contact

Simpson Editor's Desk, Brandner Communications, (253) 661-7333, [email protected]

SOURCE Simpson Door Company