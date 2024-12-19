Simpson Door Company Now Covers Black or Dark-Painted Exterior Doors Under Warranty

Customers can paint select exterior wood doors black or any dark color to create a statement-making home entrance
MCCLEARY, Wash., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Door Company, a leading manufacturer of custom wood doors, announces a new product performance solution that makes it possible to paint an exterior door black or any dark color while keeping its full warranty intact. As the design trend of a dark color for doors and other home accents continues to rise, this advancement empowers customers to create personalized, statement-making entrances without sacrificing the exceptional craftsmanship or warranty protection they've come to expect from Simpson.
Until now, this design trend has posed a challenge because of the Light Reflective Value (LRV) associated with dark paint colors. This value measures the percentage of light a paint color reflects and is presented on a scale of 0 to 100. For example, pure black has an LRV of 0 (absorbing all light and heat) and pure white has an LRV of 100 (reflecting all light and heat). Any paint with an LRV less than 55 is considered a dark paint color for exterior products. Most dark-painted surfaces, whether wood, fiberglass or PVC, absorb more heat than lighter colors, which can cause components to move and deteriorate after long-term exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays.
With Simpson's latest design solution, customers can count on optimal exterior door performance and keep their warranty intact regardless of paint color choice. While light colors remain suitable for all Simpson exterior door designs and wood types, if a paint has an LRV less than 55, customers can now order their exterior door with the following specifications:
- Select a design from the Nantucket Collection™ (77000 series).
- Select Accoya as the wood type and Simpson will automatically prime the door at the factory. Also, the door will be made with mortise-and-tenon joinery with no face pin.
- The door will carry a 10-year warranty with no overhang required.
"Considering that an exterior door has a huge impact on how a home looks, feels and functions, it's no surprise that customers want to use on-trend paint colors to create dramatic entrances that reflect their personal style," said Brad Loveless, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Simpson Door Company. "With our latest offering, customers no longer have to choose between their design vision and peace of mind. They can have both—a door painted black or any beautiful dark color and maintain their door's 10-year warranty without overhang requirements."
To learn more about Simpson's newest product performance solution, visit http://www.simpsondoor.com/door-series/exterior/paint-it-black/ or call (800)-SIMPSON.
