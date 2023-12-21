Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Opens New Office in Denver, CO

National firm expands to offer building enclosure and structural engineering consulting services in the U.S. Mountain Region

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location in Denver, Colorado. Located in the "Atrium" building at 1700 Broadway, the space will welcome clients, partners, and team members to collaborate on cutting-edge projects. Alex Kosis, Associate Principal, and Scott Silvester, Principal, will lead SGH's building enclosure and structural engineering consulting practices, respectively.

"I'm happy to wrap up 2023 with this big news and to kick off 2024 working with Alex and Scott in our newest office," said Niklas Vigener, SGH Chief Technical Officer. "These two professionals bring the best qualities of SGH to Denver: collaboration, multidisciplinary expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. And they're just fun to work with."

Alex and Scott previously worked together in SGH's Washington, DC, office. "I can't wait to pick up where we left off," said Alex. "Denver is a great place to live and work, and we know our growing team will thrive here." The pair have a diverse range of design, investigation, and rehabilitation expertise, as well as a breadth of experience in various regions of the U.S. to inform their work and help deliver innovative approaches for clients.

"Alex has already established a strong foundation for our building enclosure practice in Denver—I'm excited to join him, bring SGH's structural and geotechnical engineering services to the Mountain Region, and make many new industry friends in and around the Mile High City," said Scott. "Our established relationship and long history of leveraging our vast firmwide capabilities, resources, and experience on our projects position us to hit the ground running here."

The Atrium was designed by I.M. Pei as Denver's first high-rise building and the original construction was completed in 1956, the same year that SGH was founded. SGH's new facilities will feature space for our teams to grow, as well as common areas and collaboration space to host clients and industry peers from across the nation. "It is fitting that our office will be in this historic structure, which was recently modernized for today's high-performance standards, since our teams of engineers fit the same mold of preserving significant structures and meeting future needs," said Alex. "Scott and I are ready to go. This new space will allow us to adapt to meet any challenges that come our way."

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 700 employees in nine office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit http://www.sgh.com.

Jeremy D. Landry, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, 781.370.9514

