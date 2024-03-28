Simtra BioPharma Solutions Recognized by Customers as a Service Champion and for excellence in all six categories at the 2024 CDMO Leadership Awards

Simtra designated as Service Champion for Small Pharma, and received additional awards for Exceeding Customer Expectations in Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability and Service
PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a premier injectable contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), proudly announces its outstanding achievement for the 11th year at the CDMO Leadership Awards, clinching an impressive total of 6 awards. This remarkable feat highlights Simtra's commitment to excellence in contract manufacturing and underscores its position as a leader in the industry.
The annual CDMO Leadership Awards, sponsored by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect with research conducted by ISR Reports, recognize excellence in capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for big pharma, small pharma and overall. Among the awards received, Simtra excelled across most of the categories, further affirming Simtra's ability to cater to diverse client needs.
With a rigorous evaluation process encompassing 98 companies across 23 performance metrics, the 2024 CDMO Leadership Awards recognize the top-tier contract manufacturing organizations globally. Simtra BioPharma Solutions' unwavering dedication to integrity, quality, technical expertise and customer satisfaction has distinguished it as a leader in the industry.
"We are honored to receive such prestigious recognition from our valued customers," said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "These awards underscore our pursuit of setting a new standard for excellence in our industry, delivering innovative solutions, and surpassing the expectations of our clients. We fulfill our commitments to our clients and most importantly, to the patients who rely on our customers' products."
About Simtra BioPharma Solutions:
Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a premier CDMO with over 65 years of sterile injectable experience. Simtra offers world-class cGMP sterile fill/finish, development services, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of patients worldwide.
