Simtra BioPharma Solutions Recognized by Customers as a Service Champion and for excellence in all six categories at the 2024 CDMO Leadership Awards

...These awards underscore our pursuit of setting a new standard for excellence in our industry, delivering innovative solutions, and surpassing the expectations of our clients. We fulfill our commitments to our clients and most importantly, to the patients who rely on our customers' products. Post this

With a rigorous evaluation process encompassing 98 companies across 23 performance metrics, the 2024 CDMO Leadership Awards recognize the top-tier contract manufacturing organizations globally. Simtra BioPharma Solutions' unwavering dedication to integrity, quality, technical expertise and customer satisfaction has distinguished it as a leader in the industry.

"We are honored to receive such prestigious recognition from our valued customers," said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "These awards underscore our pursuit of setting a new standard for excellence in our industry, delivering innovative solutions, and surpassing the expectations of our clients. We fulfill our commitments to our clients and most importantly, to the patients who rely on our customers' products."

For more information about Simtra BioPharma Solutions, please visit www.simtrabps.com

LinkedIn: Simtra BioPharma Solutions

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions:

Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a premier CDMO with over 65 years of sterile injectable experience. Simtra offers world-class cGMP sterile fill/finish, development services, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Simtra BioPharma Solutions