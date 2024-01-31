Simtra BioPharma Solutions Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey

The new location will serve as a communication and logistical hub for this leading sterile injectable contract development and manufacturing organization
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions (Simtra), a leading sterile injectable contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), proudly announces the establishment of its new corporate headquarters at 400 Interpace Parkway, Building C, Suite 270, Parsippany, New Jersey. This strategic move further strengthens Simtra's global presence and solidifies its commitment to enhancing collaboration and service excellence within the pharmaceutical industry.
The expansion to Parsippany complements Simtra's existing manufacturing facilities in Halle/Westfalen, Germany, and Bloomington, Indiana, USA. It will serve as a communication and logistical hub, enabling day-to-day operations to run smoothly and efficiently. Centralizing its corporate operations in New Jersey will facilitate Simtra's access to its growing global clientele and expand its recruiting reach.
"We are thrilled to establish our new headquarters in Parsippany, marking a significant milestone in our corporate journey," stated Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "This relocation underscores our unwavering dedication to advancing the CDMO sector while delivering unparalleled value to our customers and their patients worldwide. Our commitment to integrity, quality, and technical expertise remains steadfast as we continue to set new standards of excellence in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing."
Simtra's executive leadership team, headquartered in Parsippany, comprises seasoned professionals committed to driving innovation and operational excellence across the organization:
- Chief Operating Officer, Ray Guidotti
- Chief Financial Officer, Tim Donovan
- Chief Quality Officer, Raul Cardona
- Chief Information Officer, Mike Macrie
- Chief Transformation Officer, Tibor Friedrich
- Chief Human Resource Officer, Barbara Turk
- General Counsel, Jim Garrett
- Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Bo Watkins
- Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Benoite Angeline
About Simtra BioPharma Solutions:
Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a premier CDMO with over 65 years of sterile injectable experience. Simtra offers world-class cGMP sterile fill/finish, development services, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of patients worldwide.
