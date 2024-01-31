Simtra BioPharma Solutions Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey

We are thrilled to establish our new headquarters in Parsippany, marking a significant milestone in our corporate journey. This relocation underscores our unwavering dedication to advancing the CDMO sector while delivering unparalleled value to our customers and their patients worldwide... Post this

"We are thrilled to establish our new headquarters in Parsippany, marking a significant milestone in our corporate journey," stated Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "This relocation underscores our unwavering dedication to advancing the CDMO sector while delivering unparalleled value to our customers and their patients worldwide. Our commitment to integrity, quality, and technical expertise remains steadfast as we continue to set new standards of excellence in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing."

Simtra's executive leadership team, headquartered in Parsippany, comprises seasoned professionals committed to driving innovation and operational excellence across the organization:

Chief Operating Officer, Ray Guidotti

Chief Financial Officer, Tim Donovan

Chief Quality Officer, Raul Cardona

Chief Information Officer, Mike Macrie

Chief Transformation Officer, Tibor Friedrich

Chief Human Resource Officer, Barbara Turk

General Counsel, Jim Garrett

Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Bo Watkins

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Benoite Angeline

For more information about Simtra BioPharma Solutions, please visit www.simtrabps.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/simtra-biopharma-solutions/

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions:

Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a premier CDMO with over 65 years of sterile injectable experience. Simtra offers world-class cGMP sterile fill/finish, development services, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Simtra BioPharma Solutions