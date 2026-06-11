SINAI Launches Utility Automation, Turning Utility Bills into Audit-Ready Emissions Data Across Scopes 1, 2, and 3

New capability integrates SINAI directly with utility providers, replacing manual collection with AI-powered emission-factor mapping.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SINAI, the enterprise platform for AI-powered carbon management, today announced the launch of Utility Automation. This capability connects SINAI directly to utility providers, pulling electricity, gas, water, and waste data into emissions inventories automatically and converting it into audit-ready activity data, without waiting for teams to gather, clean, and manually upload bills.
Utility consumption data forms the foundation of an organization's emissions inventory, and it rarely maps to a single scope. Purchased electricity drives Scope 2; on-site fuel such as natural gas falls under Scope 1; and waste and water typically fall under Scope 3. Because SINAI ingests all of these bill types, a single workflow feeds activity data across all three scopes. Collecting and categorizing it by hand is among the most time-consuming, error-prone steps in the cycle.
How SINAI's Utility Automation Works
Most tools can read a utility bill once it is in hand. SINAI connects directly to providers, so the data arrives at the source before anyone gathers a single bill. Teams connect through one of two paths to produce audit-ready activity data with a clear record from the original bill to the final emissions figure.
- Direct provider integration pulls consumption data from utility providers on a recurring basis, with no manual downloads or bill chasing.
- PDF bill upload covers cases where a provider cannot yet be integrated, or for one-off submissions. Either way, each bill is collected, normalized, and mapped to the correct facility and emissions category, regardless of format, layout, or language.
SINAI's AI Emissions Match engine and Data Match Agents handle the work that typically falls to analysts: reading each line item, selecting the most appropriate emission factor, and assigning it to the correct business entity, turning unstructured bills into structured, calculation-ready data. All mappings are transparent and editable, with a clear audit trail from the original bill to the final emissions output.
According to Jess Waldeck, CEO of SINAI Technologies, Inc., "Utility data is where decarbonization quietly stalls. Teams lose weeks every quarter turning bills into defensible numbers, and Utility Automation does that work for them while showing exactly how every figure was derived, so the focus shifts from collecting data to acting on it."
Built for Enterprise Emissions
Built for enterprise complexity, Utility Automation operates across many facilities, billing accounts, and reporting entities. It supports multiple commodity types and maps every consumption record to the correct organizational entity within SINAI's multi-layer inventory, so teams keep accurate, current data without rebuilding their collection process each cycle. The capability is already deployed at scale: a leading enterprise customer has connected more than 1,500 meters, maintaining full audit traceability from each original bill to the final emissions record.
Why Utility Data Quality Matters for Compliance and Reporting
The regulatory picture is shifting, with the EU's Omnibus package narrowing CSRD's scope even as assurance expectations hold steady, and California's SB 253 extending disclosure across the US. Across all of it, one thing is constant: the data behind an inventory has to be accurate, traceable, and defensible under third-party assurance. That risk is highest for utility data, which spans Scopes 1, 2, and 3. Teams that rely on manual collection face compounding risks: delayed data, missing site coverage, inconsistent unit handling, and limited visibility into changes between reporting periods.
Utility Automation is built to address these risks at the source. By automating the collection and normalization of utility data, SINAI helps enterprise teams move from reactive data management to a controlled, repeatable process that scales with the business and meets the traceability standards required by auditors and regulators.
See Utility Automation in Action
Utility Automation is available to SINAI customers today. Tour the platform or request a demo.
About SINAI Technologies
SINAI is the AI-powered Carbon Management and Decarbonization Platform that empowers organizations to measure, disclose, manage, and mitigate carbon emissions with confidence. Designed for sustainability, finance, and operations teams, SINAI provides a data-driven approach to decarbonization, enabling businesses to align with climate goals, comply with regulations, and unlock long-term value. Visit us at SINAI.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Mia Farber, SINAI Technologies Inc., 1 4124147500, [email protected], sinai.com
SOURCE SINAI Technologies Inc.
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