SINAI Launches Utility Automation, Turning Utility Bills into Audit-Ready Emissions Data Across Scopes 1, 2, and 3

SINAI's Utility Automation transforms utility bills into defensible emissions data, with full visibility into how every number is calculated. It removes a major operational bottleneck so teams can move from data collection to decarbonization action. Jess Waldeck, CEO, SINAI Technologies, Inc. Post this

How SINAI's Utility Automation Works

Most tools can read a utility bill once it is in hand. SINAI connects directly to providers, so the data arrives at the source before anyone gathers a single bill. Teams connect through one of two paths to produce audit-ready activity data with a clear record from the original bill to the final emissions figure.

Direct provider integration pulls consumption data from utility providers on a recurring basis, with no manual downloads or bill chasing.

PDF bill upload covers cases where a provider cannot yet be integrated, or for one-off submissions. Either way, each bill is collected, normalized, and mapped to the correct facility and emissions category, regardless of format, layout, or language.

SINAI's AI Emissions Match engine and Data Match Agents handle the work that typically falls to analysts: reading each line item, selecting the most appropriate emission factor, and assigning it to the correct business entity, turning unstructured bills into structured, calculation-ready data. All mappings are transparent and editable, with a clear audit trail from the original bill to the final emissions output.

According to Jess Waldeck, CEO of SINAI Technologies, Inc., "Utility data is where decarbonization quietly stalls. Teams lose weeks every quarter turning bills into defensible numbers, and Utility Automation does that work for them while showing exactly how every figure was derived, so the focus shifts from collecting data to acting on it."

Built for Enterprise Emissions

Built for enterprise complexity, Utility Automation operates across many facilities, billing accounts, and reporting entities. It supports multiple commodity types and maps every consumption record to the correct organizational entity within SINAI's multi-layer inventory, so teams keep accurate, current data without rebuilding their collection process each cycle. The capability is already deployed at scale: a leading enterprise customer has connected more than 1,500 meters, maintaining full audit traceability from each original bill to the final emissions record.

Why Utility Data Quality Matters for Compliance and Reporting

The regulatory picture is shifting, with the EU's Omnibus package narrowing CSRD's scope even as assurance expectations hold steady, and California's SB 253 extending disclosure across the US. Across all of it, one thing is constant: the data behind an inventory has to be accurate, traceable, and defensible under third-party assurance. That risk is highest for utility data, which spans Scopes 1, 2, and 3. Teams that rely on manual collection face compounding risks: delayed data, missing site coverage, inconsistent unit handling, and limited visibility into changes between reporting periods.

Utility Automation is built to address these risks at the source. By automating the collection and normalization of utility data, SINAI helps enterprise teams move from reactive data management to a controlled, repeatable process that scales with the business and meets the traceability standards required by auditors and regulators.

See Utility Automation in Action

Utility Automation is available to SINAI customers today. Tour the platform or request a demo.

About SINAI Technologies

SINAI is the AI-powered Carbon Management and Decarbonization Platform that empowers organizations to measure, disclose, manage, and mitigate carbon emissions with confidence. Designed for sustainability, finance, and operations teams, SINAI provides a data-driven approach to decarbonization, enabling businesses to align with climate goals, comply with regulations, and unlock long-term value. Visit us at SINAI.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mia Farber, SINAI Technologies Inc., 1 4124147500, [email protected], sinai.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE SINAI Technologies Inc.