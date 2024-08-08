Since God Knows Everything That's Happened Throughout History, He Must Have Picked Up The Lingo

Xulon Press presents a contemporary look at God.
EAST DUNDEE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joe Miller hypothesizes about what God would sound like in a modern-day conversation in God Said It, Not Me: An Anthology Of What God Might Say($15.99, paperback, 9798868500657; $7.99, e-book, 9798868500664).
After his wife's death, Miller took a good, hard look at his relationship with God. He realized that he had put God in a box that made Him seem old-fashioned, as if He were stuck in the Old Testament times. Through this book, Miller attempts to help others realize, as he did, that God is just as real today as He was back then, and He wants to relate to His children as He speaks to their hearts and minds.
"Through…deep introspection, I came to realize that [God] is alive within us, ever present, and ever caring and that, through our souls, He speaks clearly and contemporarily to us," said Miller.
Joe Miller served as a police officer, owned three businesses, and held several retirement jobs before fully retiring at age eighty. He currently leads a robust and active men's ministry at his church. Miller is an elder with a national ministry, The Cross Group, which presents interactive and experiential weekend retreats for men, women, and couples across the country. He has created and written the material for multiple weekend retreats, which he has helped lead and facilitate. This is his third published book.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God Said It, Not Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Joe Miller, Salem Author Services, 331-442-6320, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article