Sinclair Announces Appointment of Amber Edwards as Global Chief Executive Officer

"Amber's extensive experience in both start-ups and large corporations, combined with her customer-centric approach and executional excellence, make her the perfect choice to lead Sinclair," said Chengwei Liu, Chairman, Sinclair "The Board looks forward to working with Amber as she leads Sinclair through the next phase of development and growth."

"I am thrilled to join Sinclair and to work alongside such a talented team to continue delivering innovative solutions for healthcare professionals and consumers in this rapidly growing category" said Ms. Edwards, Global Chief Executive Officer, Sinclair. "With a scientifically differentiated portfolio, encompassing a broad range of products for skin rejuvenation and body contouring, and a clear pathway for additional registrations in the U.S., Sinclair is well positioned to become a global leader in Medical Aesthetics".

Ms. Edwards' career highlights include leading International Strategic Marketing at Allergan Aesthetics, where she was responsible for the Medical Aesthetics franchise in all ex-U.S. markets, leading cross-functional teams in portfolio planning and product launches across APAC, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, achieving over 20% growth and elevating the franchise to $1.5 billion in revenue. Earlier in her tenure, she played a key role in making the U.S. Dry Eye franchise a blockbuster with RESTASIS® through innovative education and marketing initiatives. Amber began her career in sales and marketing roles at Parke-Davis and Pfizer, Inc.

About Sinclair Pharma

Sinclair Pharma is an international company operating in the fast growth, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies in both the injectable and EBD segments. Both divisions are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally-invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in the U.S., EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong and South Korea and a network of international distributors.

