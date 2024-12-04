Sinclair Announces New Executive Leadership to Support Global Growth Trajectory

Sinclair is excited to announce the appointment of three dynamic leaders to its executive leadership team, marking a pivotal transition in propelling Sinclair into its next phase of growth, innovation, and market leadership. Frank Liu joins as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Gorman joins as Chief Legal Officer, and Shlomi Cohen joins as Chief Operating Officer, all reporting to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Amber Edwards.
CHESTER, England, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Edwards commented on the appointments, "We are excited to welcome our new CFO, CLO, and COO to the leadership team. Each of these leaders brings unparalleled expertise, a history of impactful results, and a forward-thinking approach that will be key to driving our next stage of growth. The Board of Directors and I are confident that their leadership will enhance our operations, strengthen governance, and position us to capitalize on new opportunities in the dynamic aesthetics market."
Frank Liu joins Sinclair with over 17 years of financial expertise, including leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan, where he managed $20 billion in transactions and advised CEOs on transformative strategies. At Jidu Auto, Frank secured major financing, streamlined capital allocation, and cut production costs by 10% within nine months of launch.
Brian Gorman brings extensive global experience in legal leadership and corporate development. As Group General Counsel at Calliditas Therapeutics, he guided the company through its acquisition by Asahi Kasei. Previously, at Opiant Pharmaceuticals, that, Brian was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel where he played a key role in its acquisition by Indivior PLC. With additional senior leadership roles at Endo Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, Brian's expertise in navigating complex legal and regulatory landscapes will be vital in advancing Sinclair's market presence in North America and supporting its global expansion.
Shlomi Cohen, a veteran in operational transformation, has a track record of driving business efficiency and scaling global operations. At Lumenis, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Chief Operations Officer, where he helped steer significant growth in sales and profitability leading the company to hypergrowth and doubling its value, contributing to multiple successful exits. At Sinclair, Shlomi will oversee Global Operations, including manufacturing, IT, and quality management, ensuring Sinclair is positioned to innovate and meet increasing market demands.
About Sinclair
Sinclair is a global medical aesthetics company, manufacturing and commercializing a wide portfolio of injectable and EBD treatments to support a consumer's full aesthetic journey. The company has direct presence in key markets including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UAE, KSA, South Korea, and China, in combination with distributors serving other global markets. Sinclair is a wholly owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited (Hangzhou, China), also known as East China Pharmaceuticals or HMC.
