Sinclair Announces New Executive Leadership to Support Global Growth Trajectory

"We are excited to welcome our new CFO, CLO, and COO to the leadership team. The Board of Directors and I are confident that their leadership will enhance our operations, strengthen governance, and position us to capitalize on new opportunities in the dynamic aesthetics market." Amber Edwards, CEO

Brian Gorman brings extensive global experience in legal leadership and corporate development. As Group General Counsel at Calliditas Therapeutics, he guided the company through its acquisition by Asahi Kasei. Previously, at Opiant Pharmaceuticals, that, Brian was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel where he played a key role in its acquisition by Indivior PLC. With additional senior leadership roles at Endo Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, Brian's expertise in navigating complex legal and regulatory landscapes will be vital in advancing Sinclair's market presence in North America and supporting its global expansion.

Shlomi Cohen, a veteran in operational transformation, has a track record of driving business efficiency and scaling global operations. At Lumenis, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Chief Operations Officer, where he helped steer significant growth in sales and profitability leading the company to hypergrowth and doubling its value, contributing to multiple successful exits. At Sinclair, Shlomi will oversee Global Operations, including manufacturing, IT, and quality management, ensuring Sinclair is positioned to innovate and meet increasing market demands.

About Sinclair

Sinclair is a global medical aesthetics company, manufacturing and commercializing a wide portfolio of injectable and EBD treatments to support a consumer's full aesthetic journey. The company has direct presence in key markets including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UAE, KSA, South Korea, and China, in combination with distributors serving other global markets. Sinclair is a wholly owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited (Hangzhou, China), also known as East China Pharmaceuticals or HMC.

