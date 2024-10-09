Sinclair North America Announces Sheldon Larson as Vice President of Marketing, Setting the Stage for Expansive Brand Growth

Sinclair North America proudly announces the appointment of Sheldon Larson as Vice President of Marketing. Larson joins the company with over a decade of extensive experience in the aesthetic industry, having built a reputation for developing leading brands with progressive marketing initiatives. As the company gears up for a new era of growth and innovation, Larson's expertise aligns seamlessly with Sinclair's ambitious plans to further elevate its brand presence and expand its reach across North America.
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his new role, Larson will be responsible for spearheading the strategic marketing vision for Sinclair North America. His leadership will focus on increasing brand awareness for Sinclair's broad portfolio of energy-based devices (EBDs) and innovative technologies, which have already garnered a significant reputation for quality and efficacy within the professional and consumer markets. Additionally, Larson will play an integral role in further leveraging Sinclair's successful live activations including Beauty Boss, which serve as a vital platform for industry collaboration and education with unparalleled opportunities for practices to engage with state-of-the-art technology, industry leaders and business insights that instill successful clinical results and business strategies.
"We are delighted to have Sheldon onboard during such an exciting time for Sinclair North America. His innovative approach to marketing, along with his unique expertise in building transformative strategies and cross-pollinating synergies between the professional and consumer markets, will support our goal of taking the brand to the next level," said Andrea Trofimuk, CEO of Sinclair North America. "With Sheldon's guidance, we are confident that we will not only grow our market share but also solidify Sinclair as a leader in the aesthetics industry."
Looking ahead, Larson will oversee Sinclair's future initiatives, including the expansion of its EBD portfolio, new product launches, and the development of targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives to enhance visibility and engagement with both B2B and B2C audiences. Under his leadership, Sinclair plans to enhance its global footprint through dynamic marketing efforts, expanding into new geographic markets while strengthening its presence in core regions like North America and Europe.
"I'm grateful to be joining Sinclair North America at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the aesthetics industry," said Larson. "As the landscape continues to shift, physicians and aesthetic practitioners are seeking a more dynamic, forward-thinking approach—one rooted in true partnership, innovation, and measurable impact. I'm eager to infuse exceptional creativity, foster a strong sense of community, and implement scalable, data-driven marketing strategies that will leave an indelible mark on our brand and deliver meaningful experiences."
Sinclair's commitment to advancing the aesthetic market through minimally invasive, high-quality, and clinically effective treatments is at the core of the company's growth strategy. With Larson at the helm of marketing, Sinclair is poised to continue its leadership role, innovating within the global aesthetic market and strengthening its brand presence across multiple channels.
About Sinclair: Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. The company has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies that are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high-quality, longer-lasting, natural-looking, and minimally invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning to enter multiple new geographic markets and launch new product lines over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong, and South Korea, as well as a network of international distributors.
Media Contact
Donna Jin, Sinclair, 888-415-1192, [email protected], www.sinclair.com/us
SOURCE Sinclair
Share this article