Sinclair North America Announces Sheldon Larson as Vice President of Marketing, Setting the Stage for Expansive Brand Growth

Looking ahead, Larson will oversee Sinclair's future initiatives, including the expansion of its EBD portfolio, new product launches, and the development of targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives to enhance visibility and engagement with both B2B and B2C audiences. Under his leadership, Sinclair plans to enhance its global footprint through dynamic marketing efforts, expanding into new geographic markets while strengthening its presence in core regions like North America and Europe.

"I'm grateful to be joining Sinclair North America at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the aesthetics industry," said Larson. "As the landscape continues to shift, physicians and aesthetic practitioners are seeking a more dynamic, forward-thinking approach—one rooted in true partnership, innovation, and measurable impact. I'm eager to infuse exceptional creativity, foster a strong sense of community, and implement scalable, data-driven marketing strategies that will leave an indelible mark on our brand and deliver meaningful experiences."

Sinclair's commitment to advancing the aesthetic market through minimally invasive, high-quality, and clinically effective treatments is at the core of the company's growth strategy. With Larson at the helm of marketing, Sinclair is poised to continue its leadership role, innovating within the global aesthetic market and strengthening its brand presence across multiple channels.

About Sinclair: Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. The company has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies that are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high-quality, longer-lasting, natural-looking, and minimally invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning to enter multiple new geographic markets and launch new product lines over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong, and South Korea, as well as a network of international distributors.

