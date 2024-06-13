Sinclair North America Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification and Wins Top Workplaces Award for Second Consecutive Year

"It underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a work environment that empowers and values our employees. They are the driving force behind our success, and these awards are a well-deserved tribute to their dedication and talent." Andrea Trofimuk, CEO of Sinclair North America. Post this

The Top Workplaces award is determined by employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey measures 15 unique culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Receiving both the Great Place to Work Certification and the Top Workplaces award for the second year in a row is an incredible honor," said Andrea Trofimuk, CEO of Sinclair North America. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a work environment that empowers and values our employees. They are the driving force behind our success, and these awards are a well-deserved tribute to their dedication and talent."

Sinclair North America has a long-standing reputation for excellence in post-sales support, focusing on providing creative solutions and tools for its customers. The company has a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering exceptional service and quality products to aesthetic providers in the US and Canada. "Building on the foundation we established over the years, these awards validate our commitment to a thriving work environment. We'll continue to prioritize employee well-being, professional growth, and a culture of open communication. This is just the beginning, and we're excited to see what we can accomplish together as a team!" said Mrs. Trofimuk.

The dual recognition as a top workplace and a great place to work is a testament to Sinclair North America's commitment to its employees and its customers. Sinclair looks forward to continuing to build an even more supportive and positive work environment in the future.

Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. The company has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies that are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high-quality, longer-lasting, natural-looking, and minimally invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning to enter multiple new geographic markets and launch new product lines over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong, and South Korea, as well as a network of international distributors.

For more information, please visit http://www.sinclair.com/us/

Media Contact

Donna Jin, Sinclair North America, 888-415-1192, [email protected], https://sinclair.com/us/

LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Sinclair North America