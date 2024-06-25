Sinclair North America Expands Portfolio with Exclusive Distribution of Primelase® Diode System

"This is the most effective and efficient per-session laser hair reduction device that we have ever had in our practice. Primelase can be used for all skin types, thanks to the multi-wavelength BLEND handpiece designed specifically for darker skin types." Dr. Joel Cohen. Post this

Primelase features multiple wavelengths (755 nm, 810 nm, and Blend) to effectively target different hair types and skin tones. Its dynamic contact cooling system ensures patient comfort, while the high repetition rate enhances procedural efficiency, benefiting clinics with faster treatment times. "Primelase is the pioneering laser platform that integrates multiple wavelengths to deliver effective hair removal for all skin types, including tanned skin," said Sergio Blumenblat, VP of Product Management, who led the global launch. "With thousands of systems installed worldwide, over 95% remain active, demonstrating its enduring efficacy and reliability."

Dr. Joel Cohen, a Colorado-based dermatologist is impressed with Primelase's impact on his business, He said, "This is the most effective and efficient per-session laser hair reduction device that we have ever had in our practice. Primelase can be used for all skin types, thanks to the multi-wavelength BLEND handpiece designed specifically for darker skin types by incorporating the 940 and 1060 wavelengths along with the 810 diode."

By incorporating Primelase into its offerings, Sinclair North America demonstrates its commitment to advancing aesthetic offerings with innovative, reliable technologies. Customers will benefit from Sinclair's extensive support network, comprehensive training, and marketing resources, facilitating the seamless integration of Primelase into their practices.

For more information about the Primelase Diode Laser System or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.sinclair.com/us

About Sinclair North America

Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. The company has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies that are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high-quality, longer-lasting, natural-looking, and minimally invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning to enter multiple new geographic markets and launch new product lines over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong, and South Korea, as well as a network of international distributors.

