Sinclair North America Launches Customer Portal, My Sinclair Shop Canada

"Our Customer Care team is made up of seasoned professionals who are dedicated to delivering the outstanding service that has become our hallmark," remarked Aaron Feinzig, Director of Logistics and Customer Care teams. Post this

"Our Customer Care team is made up of seasoned professionals who are dedicated to delivering the outstanding service that has become our hallmark," remarked Aaron Feinzig, Director of Logistics and Customer Care teams.

Key features of My Sinclair Shop Canada include:

Store: A convenient and intuitive e-commerce shopping experience with product photos for efficient product ordering; promotional coupons available.

Customer Portal: Customers can access product documentation, FAQs, and support tickets.

Advanced Training: Customers can generate quotes, place orders, and request returns online.

Account management: Customers can view their account information, update their billing and shipping information, and manage their subscriptions.

Order tracking: Customers can track the status of their orders and view order history.

Donna Jin, Marketing Director at Sinclair North America, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to providing the best customer experience. "The launch of My Sinclair Shop Canada marks a significant stride in improving customer convenience, informed by valuable feedback from My Sinclair Shop in the US. This initiative refines our dedication to excellence, and we are excited to extend seamless communication with Canadian customers to elevate our service standards."

"My Sinclair Shop Canada is an invaluable resource for clinicians seeking to expand their knowledge and skills in the field of medical aesthetics." Said Kara Moncrief, Clinical & Practice Development Director at Sinclair North America. "The portal provides access to a wealth of educational materials, including clinical training modules, webinars, and downloadable resources. This comprehensive training program, coupled with the ability to purchase products and consumables directly through the portal, makes My Sinclair Shop Canada an essential tool for any clinician seeking to enhance their practice and provide the best possible care for their patients."

In addition to the features listed above, My Sinclair Shop Canada also offers a number of other benefits to customers, including:

Exclusive discounts and promotions: Customers who sign up for a My Sinclair Shop Canada account will have access to exclusive discounts and promotions.

Unlimited access to Sinclair portal: Customers can browse and download clinical, marketing, and practice development materials.

Sinclair is committed to making My Sinclair Shop Canada the best possible customer portal experience. The company constantly adds new features and improvements, and it encourages customers to provide feedback and suggestions.

To learn more about My Sinclair Shop Canada, please visit https://mysinclairshopcanada.com.

About Sinclair

Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural-looking, and minimally-invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong, and South Korea, and a network of international distributors.

Media Contact

Donna Jin, Sinclair, 888-415-1192, [email protected], www.sinclair.com

SOURCE Sinclair