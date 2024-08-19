Sinclair North America Named in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

"We've navigated a path of growth and transformation, marked by our 2022 strategic acquisition by Sinclair. We expanded our sales force, enhanced our marketing initiatives, and launched innovative products like Préime, EnerJet, Primelase, and V-FC." - Andrea Trofimuk, CEO of Sinclair North America Post this

The Inc. 5000 list undergoes a rigorous vetting process of eligible privately held, independent and for-profit companies: including interviews and background checks, to ensure the accuracy of the rankings.

"It's an honor to see our company recognized on the INC 5000 list. This achievement reflects the passion and commitment of our team, who have consistently exceeded expectations," said Andrea Trofimuk, CEO of Sinclair North America. "We've navigated a path of growth and transformation, marked by our 2022 strategic acquisition by Sinclair. We expanded our sales force, enhanced our marketing initiatives, and launched several innovative products like Préime, EnerJet, Primelase, and V-FC. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Sinclair North America's placement on the Inc. 5000 list further solidifies its position as one of the leading players in the medical aesthetics industry.

About Sinclair North America:

Sinclair is an international company operating in the fast-growing, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in North America, the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong and South Korea and a network of international distributors.

