Sinclair Poised for Expansion with Dr. Ryan Irvine at the Helm

Dr. Irvine, a seasoned biotechnology veteran with a distinguished career in aesthetics, joins Sinclair at a pivotal moment. His extensive experience in developing and commercializing groundbreaking products like BOTOX, Juvéderm, and Kybella positions him perfectly to spearhead Sinclair's US expansion and propel its innovative portfolio forward. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ryan Irvine to our team," said Miguel Pardos, CEO Sinclair. "Dr. Irvine brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of neurotoxin, and we are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. His innovative approach and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our core values, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our organization."

Leading the Charge in US Expansion

Dr. Irvine will be based in Los Angeles, California, and will oversee all aspects of clinical development for Sinclair's product portfolio. This includes securing US regulatory approvals for all new Sinclair products, including the highly anticipated botulinum toxin ATGC-110. Additionally, he will spearhead the effort to secure US regulatory approvals for Sinclair's top performing injectables: Ellansé, a PCL-based collagen stimulator, and Maili, a next-generation hyaluronic acid filler.

Building on a Strong Foundation

This appointment comes on the heels of Sinclair's strategic acquisitions, including Viora and its advanced, non-invasive energy-based devices. This move not only bolstered Sinclair's technology portfolio but also established a vital direct commercial presence in the US. Additionally, Sinclair's global licensing agreement with ATGC for ATGC-110 solidified its position as a global leader in aesthetics.

Dr. Ryan Irvine: A Driving Force for Change

Dr. Irvine brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, with a specific focus on dermatology and aesthetics. He has held leadership roles at innovative aesthetic companies like Allergan, Kythera, Sienna, and Hugel, where he contributed to the development and commercialization of some of the most successful aesthetic products on the market.

"I am thrilled to join such an ambitious and motivated aesthetics company like Sinclair on the eve of its US expansion. With the addition of a novel botulinum toxin to the pipeline, the portfolio is well-balanced across injectables and energy-based devices, offering exceptional choice to practitioners and patients. I look forward to joining the great team at Sinclair on this important journey." Dr. Ryan Irvine, Chief Development Officer Sinclair.

About Dr. Ryan Irvine

Dr. Irvine is a published, fellowship-trained immunologist with a distinguished career in the biotechnology industry. He holds a strong academic background, earning degrees from Boston College (BS Biochemistry; MS Neurobiology) and the University of Southern California (PhD Microbiology and Immunology; Fellowship in Cancer and Aging).

Dr. Irvine's appointment signifies a monumental step forward for Sinclair's US expansion and its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of the aesthetics industry. With Dr. Irvine's expertise leading the charge, Sinclair is positioned to become a leader in US aesthetics, shaping the future of the industry through innovation and unparalleled patient care.

Media Contact

Donna Jin, Sinclair North America, +18884151192, [email protected], www.sinclair.com/us

