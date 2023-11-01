Sinead Bovell to Keynote ATD's 2024 Techknowledge Conference

ATD TK 2024 showcases the latest industry technology trends and newest innovations disrupting the workplace learning landscape. Post this

In her keynote "A Future With Artificial Intelligence," Bovell will examine how AI will disrupt every aspect of how we live and how we work—from sharing a workforce with smart machines to AI-powered homes and vehicles to biotechnology advances that could change the very nature of what is means to be human. While there are a lot of positives to AI and the world of work, she will explain why we need to tackle bias in algorithmic decision making and address challenging philosophical questions, such as: Is a world without work possible? And why must we ensure that the technologies of tomorrow get built on the right side of history?

ATD TK 2024 showcases the latest industry technology trends and newest innovations disrupting the workplace learning landscape. This three-day, one-of-a-kind experience includes lecture-type sessions, interactive workshops, hands-on learning labs, and casual networking. Seven tracks—including disruptive technologies, data and analytics, and technology strategy for leaders—will help TD professionals tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and foster growth in the L&D field.

TK 2024 will take place in person and virtually. The early bird registration ends November 17. For more information, visit techknowledge.td.org. Follow the conference action on Twitter at #ATDTK.

