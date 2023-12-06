Sing Live on Air with Nelly and TLC on The Sum! The NBA's In-Season Tournament Takes Center Stage with Star-Studded Fan Activations at T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza

The NBA is set to make history with its inaugural In-Season Tournament, and T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza will be the ultimate destination for fans to soak in the excitement. The Semifinals on Thursday, December 7, promises a day filled with basketball thrills, unforgettable moments and a highly anticipated All Star Music Battle featuring legendary Grammy® Award-winning artists Nelly and TLC.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
Event Highlights:
Date and Time: Thursday, December, 7, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. PST
Location: T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza, Las Vegas
2:00 p.m. PST: Fan Check-In
Location: Park MGM Hotel and Casino
Get Your Collectors NBA "The Sum" Gear.
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Fan & Artist Rehearsals
Location: Park MGM, Presidio Ballrooms 4 and 5
Fans rehearse LIVE with their selected Artist and get ready for the show.
4:15 p.m.: Fans In Position and Warm Up
Location: Toshiba Plaza, T-mobile Arena Fanzone
5:00 p.m.: Showtime
Live Performances by Nelly and TLC:
In a groundbreaking move that intersects pop culture, sports, and music, Nelly and TLC will engage in a head-to-head singing battle as part of the new reality competition, "The Sum: All-Star Music Battle." Fans have a unique opportunity to be part of this experience by applying for a chance to sing alongside TLC or Nelly live at Toshiba Plaza HERE.
Get Involved:
For media inquiries, interviews, and coverage opportunities, please contact Nisha Sadekar at [email protected].
For fans eager to participate in the singing battle, apply for the chance to join TLC or Nelly on stage HERE.
For more information visit https://15sof.com/ #thesum
Media Contact
Nisha Sadekar, PlayGolfDesigns Inc, 13109264075, [email protected], https://pgdglobal.com/
SOURCE The Sum
Share this article