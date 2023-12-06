Sing Live on Air with Nelly and TLC on The Sum! The NBA's In-Season Tournament Takes Center Stage with Star-Studded Fan Activations at T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza

Fans have a unique opportunity to be part of this experience by applying for a chance to sing alongside TLC or Nelly live at Toshiba Plaza! Post this

Date and Time: Thursday, December, 7, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. PST

Location: T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza, Las Vegas

2:00 p.m. PST: Fan Check-In

Location: Park MGM Hotel and Casino

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Fan & Artist Rehearsals

Location: Park MGM, Presidio Ballrooms 4 and 5

Fans rehearse LIVE with their selected Artist and get ready for the show.

4:15 p.m.: Fans In Position and Warm Up

Location: Toshiba Plaza, T-mobile Arena Fanzone

5:00 p.m.: Showtime

Live Performances by Nelly and TLC:

In a groundbreaking move that intersects pop culture, sports, and music, Nelly and TLC will engage in a head-to-head singing battle as part of the new reality competition, "The Sum: All-Star Music Battle." Fans have a unique opportunity to be part of this experience by applying for a chance to sing alongside TLC or Nelly live at Toshiba Plaza HERE.

Get Involved:

For media inquiries, interviews, and coverage opportunities, please contact Nisha Sadekar at [email protected].

For fans eager to participate in the singing battle, apply for the chance to join TLC or Nelly on stage HERE.

For more information visit https://15sof.com/ #thesum

