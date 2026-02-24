Singapore Duo, Aligned Energy and Phi Earth, Launch Strategic Alliance to Advance Scalable Biofuel Feedstock Systems

Three-year pilot under non-binding MOU to evaluate integrated sweet sorghum and agroforestry model for scalable biofuel and SAF feedstock production

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aligned Energy Pte Ltd ("Aligned Energy"), a Singapore-based biofuels developer, and Phi Earth Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("Phi Earth"), an agritech company and 2026 Earthshot Prize nominee, today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to undertake a structured pilot program designed to evaluate the commercial viability of an integrated biofuel feedstock system.

The alliance brings together Aligned Energy's expertise in biofuel processing and sweet sorghum cultivation with Phi Earth's proprietary Phi Tech™ biomass-enhancement protocol and Phi Trees™ (treated Paulownia). The pilot is designed to evaluate a high-efficiency intercropping model that aims to increase biomass productivity, improve feedstock quality, and unlock scalable bioenergy pathways on degraded and underutilized land.

The pilot will specifically assess how Phi Earth's biological performance platform can enhance Aligned Energy's primary feedstock, sweet sorghum, while introducing a complementary, fast-growing woody biomass stream. Together, the system is intended to support reliable, repeatable feedstock supply for applications including biofuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and carbon-negative materials.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration Include:

Enhanced Feedstock Performance: Evaluating the comparative growth rates, biomass yield, and ratooning efficiency of sweet sorghum treated with Phi Tech™.

Agroforestry Synergies: Assessing the productivity and resilience benefits of an agroforestry model by intercropping sweet sorghum with Phi Trees™, creating a dual-crop biomass system.

Energy Conversion Efficiency: Measuring feedstock quality and biomass-to-fuel conversion performance for both herbaceous and woody inputs.

Soil and Land Rehabilitation: Monitoring improvements in soil organic matter, moisture retention, and land productivity on degraded, fallow, or ex-mining sites to assess long-term land restoration and agricultural resilience potential.

Digital Optimization: Deploying advanced sensing and a digital twin framework to support predictive yield modeling and system optimization.

The pilot is intended to generate field and industrial data necessary to assess scalability, cost-efficiency, and long-term supply stability.

"This collaboration aligns our biofuel processing capabilities with Phi Earth's biomass enhancement expertise," said Jean-Jacques Lavigne, Founder/CEO of Aligned Energy. "By testing these proprietary biological treatments on our primary feedstocks, we are working to develop and validate additional complementary scalable and dependable biomass strategies to future-proof further our commercial biofuel production".

"We are thrilled to partner with Aligned Energy to demonstrate the real-world impact of our integrated system," added Theo Davies, CEO of Phi Earth Technologies. "This pilot is a critical step in proving how our Phi Tech™ and Phi Trees™ can not only maximize biomass yields but also restore the health of degraded lands, aligning perfectly with our mission as an Earthshot Prize nominee."

Under the three-year MOU, Aligned Energy will manage local field operations and lead biomass-to-fuel laboratory testing, while Phi Earth will supply proprietary inputs and technical protocols. Successful outcomes from this pilot may form the basis for future discussions regarding long-term supply arrangements, licensing, or joint venture structures.

The MOU does not create a legal partnership in any jurisdiction.

About Aligned Energy Pte Ltd: Aligned Energy is a Singapore-based company focused on biofuel manufacturing, committed to developing sustainable energy solutions through advanced feedstock processing.

About Phi Earth Technologies Pte. Ltd.: Headquartered in Singapore, Phi Earth is an agritech company, and a 2026 Earthshot Prize nominee, improving forestry and agriculture economics by boosting plant and soil performance through its proprietary non-GMO Phi Tech™ protocol, with a focus on fast-growing coppicing trees for reliable timber and biomass for biochar and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Media Contact

Andrea Gita Pradana, Phi Earth Technologies Pte Ltd, 65 6681 6422, [email protected], https://phiearth.com/

Prita Leenheer, WOM Global, [email protected]

SOURCE Phi Earth Technologies Pte Ltd