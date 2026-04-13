Singapore to Host First EPIC World Championship in Amateur Pickleball in Asia as Global Brands Make Their Move into the Sport

Isaac Yeo, Managing Director of Stellantis ASEAN, said: "Stellantis is proud to be part of this EPIC World Championship 2026 as the official automotive partner showcasing two of our brands by our trusted partners — Leapmotor by Cycle & Carriage and Alfa Romeo by Red Rock & Rosso Motor." Post this

What Is EPIC, and Why Singapore

EPIC was built around a straightforward premise: amateur pickleball players deserve a world championship with a world-class experience. The event features Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, a Team format in the MiLP style, and a Corporate Championship. All competitors carry verified DUPR ratings. The event is officially sanctioned by the Singapore Pickleball Association and the Asian Pickleball Association.

EPIC also includes the Generations Championship, a charity event supporting the Centre for Fathering — connecting the competitive spirit of the sport with a broader community purpose.

"Singapore doesn't just host world-class events — it builds them," said KOH Luke, Managing Director & Co-Founder of EPIC World Championship. "The Singapore Tourism Board's three-year commitment tells the world that this is where amateur pickleball's global story will be written."

A Growing List of Brands Entering Pickleball for the First Time

One of the more notable aspects of EPIC's first edition is the partner roster — not just its size, but what it signals. Coca-Cola, JOOLA, QBE Insurance, Genting Dream Cruises, Dryworld, SAFRA, HotelPlanner, DUPR Coach, and Bestia are among the brands participating in a major pickleball event for the first time. Across insurance, hospitality, beverage, equipment, and lifestyle categories, these are established names making a calculated first entry into the sport.

Today, that list expands to include automotive.

Stellantis ASEAN Partners with EPIC, Bringing Leapmotor and Alfa Romeo to Pickleball

Stellantis ASEAN has signed on as EPIC's official automotive partner, with Leapmotor by Cycle & Carriage and Alfa Romeo by Red Rock & Rosso Motor both activating at the event. Neither brand has previously partnered with a pickleball event of this scale.

Isaac Yeo, Managing Director of Stellantis ASEAN, said:

"Stellantis is proud to be part of this EPIC World Championship 2026 as the official automotive partner showcasing two of our brands by our trusted partners — Leapmotor by Cycle & Carriage and Alfa Romeo by Red Rock & Rosso Motor. This is truly a collaboration that celebrates our collective shared values of precision, agility, and a relentless drive for excellence. Pickleball is a sport defined by its dynamic energy and rapid evolution, qualities that mirror our own commitment to transforming the future of electric mobility in the region. Together supporting this international platform, we are not just sponsoring a tournament, we are elevating a lifestyle of passion and performance that resonates with our customers and the vibrant sporting community."

On-site, the partnership will include a showcase of the all-electric Leapmotor C10 alongside Alfa Romeo vehicles, with interactive experiences for players and spectators that connect sport with performance mobility.

Key Facts for Media

Dates: April 30 – May 3, 2026

Venue: Kallang Sports Hub, Singapore

Countries represented: 62+, across every continent

Prize purse: $50,000+ USD guaranteed

Formats: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, MiLP Team, Corporate Championship, and Generations

Governing bodies: DUPR, Singapore Pickleball Association, Asian Pickleball Association

First-time pickleball partners: Coca-Cola, Stellantis ASEAN (Leapmotor & Alfa Romeo), QBE Insurance, Genting Dream Cruises, Dryworld, SAFRA, HotelPlanner, DUPR Coach, Bestia

About EPIC World Championship in Amateur Pickleball

The EPIC World Championship in Amateur Pickleball is the pinnacle of amateur pickleball and brings together qualified athletes from around the world to compete at Kallang Sports Hub, Singapore, from April 30 to May 3, 2026. The event is sanctioned by the Singapore Pickleball Association and Asian Pickleball Association.

www.EPICWorldChampionship.com | #EPICWorldChampionship | @EPICWorldChampionship

For media inquiries, interview requests, accreditation, or photography assets:

Jason Lim

CEO, Stratgeist

+65 9155 3449

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jason Lim, EPIC World Championship, 65 91553449, [email protected], www.EPICworldchampionship.com

SOURCE EPIC World Championship