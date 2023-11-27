Singapore's District 26 Hillock Green Luxury Condos Available For Move-In

Tranquility Meets Urban Living: Hillock Green Condo Set to Amaze in District 26 Post this

Hillock Green, a 99-year leasehold residential development, spans 144,714 square feet, featuring 470 luxurious units designed to meet the diverse needs of homebuyers. Nestled next to the serene Lentor Hillock Park, the condominium provides a peaceful retreat amidst lush greenery and low-density private housing.

Residents of Hillock Green will experience a luxurious lifestyle with access to top-notch facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, landscaped gardens, barbecue pits, children's playground, and 24-hour security. The development embodies modernity and elegance, offering unit options ranging from cozy one-bedroom apartments to expansive penthouses.

Central Location: Positioned at the crossroads of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Central Water Catchment, Sin Ming, Vishun, and Thomson, Hillock Green provides easy accessibility to vibrant neighborhoods and amenities

Offering 1 to 5-bedroom units, each residence at Hillock Green showcases innovative and modern designs tailored to various lifestyle needs.

Residents of Hillock Green can indulge in a comprehensive suite of facilities, including swimming pools, BBQ spots, and a clubhouse with gym facilities.

The development's prime location ensures quick access to diverse amenities and a seamless blend of contemporary living at Hillock Green.

The forthcoming Lentor MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line is a 3-5-minute walk away from Hillock Green, providing effortless commuting and seamless connectivity to key areas of Singapore.

Families residing at Hillock Green benefit from the proximity to esteemed schools like CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School, Anderson Primary School, and Presbyterian High School.

Hillock Green offers an idyllic setting for family living, harmoniously blending convenience and comfort in a lush, secluded location.

Hillock Green is a joint venture by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), Soilbuild Holdings, and United Engineers, bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise in the real estate industry. The development is a testament to their commitment to creating exceptional living spaces in Singapore's dynamic landscape.

