Singer, Solomon Jaye Releases Soulful First New Song of 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solomon Jaye is excited to release his Premiere Single of 2024, "Sight of Love". Jaye's latest single drops January 26th on all streaming platforms. The first of several to come in this year, "Sight of Love" takes a deep dive into Jaye's jazz roots and gives the listener a soulful introduction of things to come from this introspective song writer. Written and performed by Solomon Jaye and featuring the immensely talented John Olearchick on Keys, "Sight of Love" is a duo performance perfect for the Valentine's season of love.
After releasing his debut solo album in 2016, Jaye has been honing his style and will be focusing on gradually releasing his most personal album yet over the coming year which will feature intimate lyrics, jazz, soul and funk inspiration with a hint of alternative rock influence. "This song started as a guitar riff and lyrics flowed in bit by bit over several years, but I was finally able to finish it after meeting my wife in 2018 and tying the knot in 2020" Jaye says of the single. "I'm finally shedding my imposter syndrome and diving into my own style of song writing. I'm excited for this song and all the others on the way."
Building a reputation as "America's Premier Tap Dancing Soul Singer", Solomon Jaye has captivated international audiences performing alongside numerous GRAMMY winners and nominees such as David Foster, Pentatonix, Jessie J., MKTO, Robin Thicke, LMFAO, Mindi Abair and Shoshana Bean. Jaye is a member of ASCAP and the Grammy Recording Academy (NARAS). Currently residing in Orlando, FL with his wife and one-year-old son, Houston, Texas native, Solomon Jaye is set for a tour schedule that includes Florida's Timucua Jazz Center, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Jazz Tastings, and Royal Caribbean Cruise lines.
Pre-Save "Sight of Love" now on Spotify (https://show.co/Y1LGgwh) or hear it early by becoming a subscriber on Patreon (https://patreon.com/solomonjaye)
For more news, social media, music and information on Solomon Jaye, tour dates, bookings and appearances, visit www.solomonjaye.com or https://linktr.ee/solomonjaye
For more information, album artwork, photography or to request interviews with the artist, please contact Sarah Johnson (720) 447-7778 or [email protected]
