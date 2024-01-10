Singer, Solomon Jaye Releases Soulful First New Song of 2024

"America's Premier Tap Dancing Soul Singer," Solomon Jaye is excited to release his Premier Single of 2024, "Sight of Love". Jaye's latest single drops January 26th on all streaming platforms. The first of several to come in this year, "Sight of Love" takes a deep dive into Jaye's jazz roots and gives the listener a soulful introduction of things to come from this introspective song writer.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solomon Jaye is excited to release his Premiere Single of 2024, "Sight of Love". Jaye's latest single drops January 26th on all streaming platforms. The first of several to come in this year, "Sight of Love" takes a deep dive into Jaye's jazz roots and gives the listener a soulful introduction of things to come from this introspective song writer. Written and performed by Solomon Jaye and featuring the immensely talented John Olearchick on Keys, "Sight of Love" is a duo performance perfect for the Valentine's season of love.