Singer Songwriter Entertainer FYC John Michael Ferrari Performs for Crowd & Wins Awards at International Red Carpet Awards Show in Europe

The second Collaboration of the Year was awarded for "I Want You for Christmas," written and conceived by Pearl Seeback and co-written with Pepper Jay and John Michael Ferrari. Pearl is one of the several aspiring songwriters to work with JMF and Pepper Jay on their ranch. Pearl already had written the meat of the song and JMF and Pepper Jay helped with a re-write, the arrangement, and edited it into radio structure format. This is the first award for "I Want You for Christmas".

"To be honored with two Collaboration of the Year awards touches my heart — there's something sacred in helping fellow artists shape a song." – John Michael Ferrari

JMF and Pepper Jay send their thanks and appreciation to Gaby and Peter Agrikola for putting on a wonderful Red Carpet Awards Show in Europe.

Take a listen to "Workin' My Way to Nashville" on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FPSw6u9BFo

Take a listen to "I Want You For Christmas" on Youtube at https://youtu.be/ysl9Axh4O94?si=3gjtI7uHc6WUCJ8a

Take a look at "When Love Is Love" music video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Blxko662wMA?si=RoXuuCqCWwnUTgBW

