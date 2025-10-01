Singer Songwriter Entertainer FYC John Michael Ferrari Performs for Crowd & Wins Awards at International Red Carpet Awards Show in Europe

Singer, Songwriter, Mentor, and For Your Consideration contender John Michael Ferrari is awarded two Collaboration trophies at The International Red Carpet Award Show in Wageningsche Berg, Netherlands and his music producer Pepper Jay in named Producer of the Year.
WAGENINGSCHE BERG, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multiple award winning singer songwriter and FYI nomination hopeful, John Michael Ferrari ("JMF") won two "Collaboration of the Year" awards at The International Red Carpet Award Show in Wageningsche Berg, Netherlands. One for "Workin' My Way to Nashville" is a country song, written with Pepper Jay and Ray Ligon. And, the other, "I Want You For Christmas", written with Pearl Seeback and Pepper Jay.
Sometimes, a songwriting collaboration is developed in pieces. lMF wrote the "Workin' My Way to Nashville" in 2015, sitting on his ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, The tune rested unfinished until 2019 when his music producer, Pepper Jay, noticed the lyrics and chord chart in one of JMF's "brainstorming" notebooks. JMF, who was knee deep in another project, asked Pepper Jay, who often co-writes with him, to work on the song, which she did. Both agreed it was better but still had a couple of weak lyrics. The tune rested in the brainstorming folder until 2022, JMF spends a lot of time in Nashville and it is not uncommon for another singer-songwriter to say "Sure would like to co-write with you all", which is exactly what songwriter Ray Ligon ("Ligon") when he and JMF were performing at the Commodore in Nashville. Later, Pepper Jay suggested to JMF to bring "Workin'" to Ligon, which they did. Spending a week with Ligon, they created the feel of the vocals, the story telling strum, and finished the lyrics. Then JMF and Pepper Jay invited Ligon to be the artist on the track and took him to Beaird Music Group in Nashville to record that song and another one of JMF's songs.. This is the thirs award for "Workin'".
The second Collaboration of the Year was awarded for "I Want You for Christmas," written and conceived by Pearl Seeback and co-written with Pepper Jay and John Michael Ferrari. Pearl is one of the several aspiring songwriters to work with JMF and Pepper Jay on their ranch. Pearl already had written the meat of the song and JMF and Pepper Jay helped with a re-write, the arrangement, and edited it into radio structure format. This is the first award for "I Want You for Christmas".
"To be honored with two Collaboration of the Year awards touches my heart — there's something sacred in helping fellow artists shape a song." – John Michael Ferrari
JMF and Pepper Jay send their thanks and appreciation to Gaby and Peter Agrikola for putting on a wonderful Red Carpet Awards Show in Europe.
Take a listen to "Workin' My Way to Nashville" on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FPSw6u9BFo
Take a listen to "I Want You For Christmas" on Youtube at https://youtu.be/ysl9Axh4O94?si=3gjtI7uHc6WUCJ8a
Take a look at "When Love Is Love" music video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Blxko662wMA?si=RoXuuCqCWwnUTgBW
