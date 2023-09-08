Singer-Songwriter, Producer and Performer Durand Bernarr to Host Official Wanderlust Concert After-party and Birthday Celebration in Charlotte - September 15

Durand Bernarr will perform a music set as his alter ego [DJ TBD AKA BRA COLEY]

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "My Bad For Taking So Long…The Wanderlust Tour Continues" was recently announced starring Durand Bernarr. The 16-city tour will make stops in major cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground, on Friday, September 15.

Singer-songwriter, producer and electrifying performer, Durand Bernarr will host the official tour after-party and celebrate his birthday at Bazal Gallery Lounge, 950 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd Boulevard. What is so unique about this event is that Durand Bernarr will perform a publicly rare music set as his alter ego, DJ TBD [BRA COLEY], in celebration of his birthday (September 16).

Durand, who refers to himself as your favorite cousin on your father's side and the not so quiet storm, utilizes his viral personality to his advantage as he ushers listeners and audiences in with his candid anecdotes, playful melodies, and mesmerizing falsetto.

In September 2022, Durand debuted Wanderlust, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Top R&B/Soul albums chart, and No. 31 on the iTunes Albums chart (all genres). Wanderlust embodies an intimate unveiling of his introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.

He made his debut on NPR's Tiny Desk in March 2023 and the video has amassed 1 million+ views. Reflecting on his performance, Bernarr told the Tiny Desk team, "I had to show on this platform, I'm so much more than just R&B. I'm not meant to be understood; I'm meant to be experienced." He frequently provides background vocals for Erykah Badu and featured vocals for Anderson.Paak, Kaytranada, Ari Lennox and The Internet.

The event is produced by The Grandeur Brand which assembles event curators, designers, consultants and marketing experts to create meaningful impact on the culture through events, media, arts and fashion. And Global Moves Entertainment (GME), which serves the needs of booking artists in live event venues, as well as producing high quality signature concerts and events.

General admission tickets and VIP tables are available at Eventbrite. For more information, please contact: Leonard DeShield ([email protected]) or Antoine Keith ([email protected]).

