Single Lady Estates® Launches Community Platform on 50th Anniversary of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act

Before the passage of the ECOA in 1974, women, especially single women, faced widespread discrimination when applying for credit. For instance, many banks required women to have male co-signers (even for well-qualified women) or outright denied credit to women based on their gender or marital status. Married women often had their husbands' creditworthiness considered over their own, and divorced or widowed women could struggle to access financial services independently.

"We are launching our community platform on this symbolic date to highlight the progress that has been made in women's financial autonomy, while acknowledging the work that remains," stated Bobbie Wasserman, Founder of Single Lady Estates. "As more women become homeowners, Single Lady Estates is committed to closing the 'women's homeownership confidence gap' by offering information, advocacy, and a robust community network of like-minded individuals – all in support of an enhanced homeownership experience."

Despite societal progress, women continue to face unique challenges in homeownership, including knowledge barriers, financial obstacles, less confidence in negotiations, and lack of a supportive community. The Single Lady Estates Platform directly addresses these challenges.

The Single Lady Estates platform provides:

Information: Expert-led webinars, workshops, and financial planning tailored to women's unique homeownership needs.

Community: A supportive space where members can connect directly, share experiences, and learn from each other.

Advocacy: Resources that empower women to take control of their homeowner journey, from services negotiation to impacting governmental change.

Services: Understanding home systems, access to discounts, curated recommendations – with the goal of making homeownership more efficient and less stressful.

The SLE Platform offers free membership to podcasts, event access and our community. Additional resources and exclusive events are available to Advantage Members for a $79 annual fee. The platform can be reached directly here, or can be accessed through our website, by clicking "connect on SLE platform" on our home page.

