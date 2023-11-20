Single Pass Announces Receipt of CE Mark for its Biopsy Closure Device

Single Pass, Inc. CEO, Bill Colone, announced today that the company received the CE Mark under EU MDR for its biopsy closure device.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Single Pass, Inc. (Lafe Forest, CA) CEO, Bill Colone, announced today receipt of the CE Mark under EU MDR for their Kronos Biopsy Closure device. The cautery device prevents or stops bleeding caused by biopsy tools during co-axial biopsy procedures and is most useful in liver, kidney, lung, and breast biospy procedures.