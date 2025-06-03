SingleComm Reinvents Patient Engagement with Launch of Agent Kiosks for Healthcare

"Our Agent Kiosk isn't just enhancing patient service—it's redefining how healthcare connects with people at every touchpoint." — Michael Puccinelli, CEO, SingleComm Post this

"We are thrilled to unveil the Agent Kiosk, a solution that is not just about improving service but redefining it," said Michael Puccinelli, CEO of SingleComm. "At a time when the healthcare industry is under immense pressure to meet rising patient demands, our technology delivers an efficient, human or human-like experience that feels personal and empathetic—paving the way for a new era of patient care in the CCaaS industry."

The feature integrates seamlessly with SingleComm's robust CCaaS platform, enabling healthcare providers to centralize their operations across multiple EMRs, channels, and touchpoints. By automating routine tasks, staff are freed to focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient care.

The Agent Kiosk is easy to implement and highly scalable, making it suitable for organizations of all sizes. From small clinics to large hospital systems, this technology meets the evolving needs of healthcare providers and delivers measurable results.

About SingleComm

SingleComm is an industry-leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider dedicated to transforming the way businesses connect with their customers. As the only complete, cloud-native, AI-driven OmniChannel platform built from the ground up for flexibility and customization, SingleComm empowers organizations to deliver seamless, efficient, and dynamic customer experiences across every touchpoint. With best-in-class customer support—including guaranteed human responses within five minutes—SingleComm stands apart as the trusted partner for forward-thinking companies seeking innovation without compromise. Discover the future of customer communication with SingleComm, where agility, intelligence, and service excellence converge.

For more information or to schedule a demo of the Agent Kiosk, visit **SingleComm.com** or call (800) 960-7153.

