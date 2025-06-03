SingleComm Reinvents Patient Engagement with Launch of Agent Kiosks for Healthcare

SingleComm Unveils AI-Powered Agent Kiosks to Revolutionize Patient Engagement in Healthcare SingleComm is redefining the future of patient care with the launch of its cutting-edge Agent Kiosk—a transformative AI-driven solution designed to streamline healthcare interactions. Blending automation with human-like empathy, the Agent Kiosk tackles everything from check-ins to scheduling with ease, slashing wait times and boosting patient satisfaction. Seamlessly integrated with SingleComm's CCaaS platform, it empowers healthcare providers to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized service—at scale. Welcome to the new era of healthcare engagement.
RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SingleComm, a leading provider of cloud-based CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Agent Kiosk application, a game-changing feature specifically designed to transform patient interactions within the healthcare industry. This innovative technology is set to redefine how healthcare organizations deliver service, enhance patient satisfaction, and optimize operational efficiency with their support staff.
The Agent Kiosk leverages the power of advanced AI and automation, or your trusted agents, to provide seamless, personalized interactions at every patient touchpoint. Whether handling a patient check-in or check-out, appointment scheduling, answering FAQs, or routing patients to the right medical departments, this tool bridges the gap between patient expectations and healthcare provider capabilities. The result? Reduced wait times, higher satisfaction scores, and significant cost savings for healthcare organizations.
"We are thrilled to unveil the Agent Kiosk, a solution that is not just about improving service but redefining it," said Michael Puccinelli, CEO of SingleComm. "At a time when the healthcare industry is under immense pressure to meet rising patient demands, our technology delivers an efficient, human or human-like experience that feels personal and empathetic—paving the way for a new era of patient care in the CCaaS industry."
The feature integrates seamlessly with SingleComm's robust CCaaS platform, enabling healthcare providers to centralize their operations across multiple EMRs, channels, and touchpoints. By automating routine tasks, staff are freed to focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient care.
The Agent Kiosk is easy to implement and highly scalable, making it suitable for organizations of all sizes. From small clinics to large hospital systems, this technology meets the evolving needs of healthcare providers and delivers measurable results.
About SingleComm
SingleComm is an industry-leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider dedicated to transforming the way businesses connect with their customers. As the only complete, cloud-native, AI-driven OmniChannel platform built from the ground up for flexibility and customization, SingleComm empowers organizations to deliver seamless, efficient, and dynamic customer experiences across every touchpoint. With best-in-class customer support—including guaranteed human responses within five minutes—SingleComm stands apart as the trusted partner for forward-thinking companies seeking innovation without compromise. Discover the future of customer communication with SingleComm, where agility, intelligence, and service excellence converge.
For more information or to schedule a demo of the Agent Kiosk, visit **SingleComm.com** or call (800) 960-7153.
Media Contact
Lauren Borer, SingleComm, 1 4193761709, [email protected], SingleComm
SOURCE SingleComm
Share this article