SingleOps and Landscape Management Network (LMN) Merge Alongside Strategic Growth Investment from FTV Capital

"Merging these two incredible companies allows us to continue putting our customers first." - Mark Sedgley, CEO, SingleOps Post this

With the merger, SingleOps and LMN's combined business will significantly enhance product offerings, delivering unmatched innovation and customer service to over 4,000 customers across North America.

"Merging these two incredible companies allows us to continue putting our customers first," said Sedgley. "Our customers are the fabric of our economy and create millions of jobs all over North America and in their respective communities. Both SingleOps and LMN take this responsibility very seriously, working hard to empower our customers to thrive."

"It has been a great privilege to lead LMN for over 16 years, and I am excited to work closely with SingleOps to create a market-leading business serving the green industry," said Mark Bradley, founder of LMN. "LMN is fortunate to have found a strategic partner with complementary capabilities and a shared vision for growth, and the combined company is now well-equipped to continue to capitalize on the market opportunity."

The green industry continues to undergo rapid change but remains largely fragmented. Despite the growing need for intuitive business management solutions to improve efficiency, the industry remains early on the adoption curve, with more companies expected to require all-in-one solutions, including payments capabilities, in the coming years. SingleOps and LMN will continue to support and invest in their respective software platforms, aiming to optimize their technology capabilities and expand the breadth of services they provide to meet market demand.

"By bringing together these two leading vertical SaaS platforms, SingleOps and LMN are uniquely positioned to support the full range of customer needs across the green industry," said Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital. "LMN and SingleOps have shared cultures of putting their customers first and understanding the pain points from their clients' perspectives. We look forward to supporting the combined company as it continues to help the industry be successful and work tirelessly to serve its great customers."

Sedgley added, "FTV's partnership and expertise have been instrumental to getting us where we are and will be equally as vital as we move forward into this next exciting phase of growth."

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel to LMN. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn as legal counsel to FTV and SingleOps.

Media Contact

Taylor Gould, SingleOps, 8883092227, [email protected], http://singleops.com

SOURCE SingleOps