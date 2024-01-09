SingleOps Appoints Brent Stringer as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

I am honored to join SingleOps at such a pivotal time in its growth. I look forward to contributing to SingleOps' continued success, leveraging my experience to drive operational efficiency and financial excellence in this dynamic market. Post this

Stringer has garnered acclaim for his outstanding achievements in the SaaS industry. In 2023, he received recognition as one of the Supply Chain Pros to Know from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Additionally, he was a finalist for Atlanta's CFO of the Year award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Stringer stated, "I am honored to join SingleOps at such a pivotal time in its growth. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the green industry aligns seamlessly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to SingleOps' continued success, leveraging my experience to drive operational efficiency and financial excellence in this dynamic market."

Mark Sedgley, CEO at SingleOps, commented on the appointment: "We are excited to welcome Brent to the SingleOps team as our new COO and CFO. His demonstrated leadership in finance and operations, combined with his success in the software and SaaS industries, positions him as a valuable addition to our executive team."

Stringer's appointment highlights SingleOps' dedication to providing customers with the utmost expertise and partnership while upholding its position as the fastest-growing software company in the green industry.

About SingleOps:

SingleOps is an all-in-one business management software for the green industry, including tree care, lawn care, full-service landscaping, sod farms, and landscape supply. The company serves thousands of users who have collectively processed over $4 billion in revenue through SingleOps, and use it daily to operate their businesses and interact with clients. SingleOps is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit singleops.com.

Media Contact

Amy Fine, SingleOps LLC, 8883092227, [email protected], https://singleops.com/

SOURCE SingleOps LLC