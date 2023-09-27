SingleOps Appoints Mark Sedgley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

I am excited to join SingleOps as we embark on this next phase of growth as the leading all-in-one business software for the green industry. Tweet this

"I am excited to join SingleOps as we embark on this next phase of growth as the leading all-in-one business software for the green industry," said Sedgley. "The promise SingleOps has shown since its founding has always intrigued me, and Sean's vision, leadership and impact to this point have been key to the company's sustained success. Our customers work hard. Moreover, they are creating jobs all over America by serving their customers which range from municipalities all the way to individual homeowners. Green industry companies are constantly looking to improve their business despite limited time, budget and bandwidth, and SingleOps delivers automation and organizational tools that drive operational efficiency and allow our customers to optimize their revenue. We take the job of supporting our customers on that journey very seriously."

"Mark and I have known each other for years, and I look forward to working with him in my role on the Board," said McCormick. "Mark's impressive track record of growing and scaling SaaS businesses combined with his deep passion for creating companies that serve customers well make him a great fit to lead SingleOps into its next chapter."

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Atlanta, SingleOps serves the green industry and has helped its customers generate over $4 billion in revenue. In August, the company announced its inclusion on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For the third year in a row, SingleOps was the highest-ranked and fastest-growing software company in the green industry on the list. Over the past three years, SingleOps has achieved 309 percent revenue growth and more than tripled its customer base. In July 2022, SingleOps received a $74 million growth equity investment led by FTV Capital. Robert Anderson, partner, and Payam Vadi, vice president, joined the SingleOps board of directors as part of this investment.

About SingleOps

SingleOps is an all-in-one business management software for the green industry, including tree care, lawn care, full-service landscaping, sod farms, and landscape supply. The company serves thousands of users who have collectively processed over $4 billion in revenue through SingleOps, and use it daily to operate their businesses and interact with clients. SingleOps is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit singleops.com.

