SingleOps Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America for Third Year in a Row

Company recorded 309% growth over three years and was listed as the fastest-growing green industry software for the third year in a row
ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SingleOps, the leading all-in-one SaaS business management software for the green industry, announced today the company's inclusion on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For the third year in a row, SingleOps was the highest-ranked and fastest-growing software company in the green industry on the list. SingleOps ranked 1,805 on the list with three year revenue growth of 309%.
"At SingleOps, we're on a mission to empower green industry businesses with the tools they need to elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and dramatically accelerate growth and profitability," said Sean McCormick, CEO at SingleOps. "We've seen tremendous growth the last few years and feel we are truly making a lasting positive impact in the green industry, as evidenced by our being the fastest-growing software company in our industry the past three years. The growth we've achieved is a testament to our incredible team and our amazing customers who trust us every day."
About SingleOps
SingleOps is an all-in-one business management software for the green industry, including tree care, lawn care, full-service landscaping, sod farms, and landscape supply. The company serves thousands of users who have collectively processed over $4 billion in revenue through SingleOps, and use it daily to operate their businesses and interact with clients. SingleOps is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit singleops.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
