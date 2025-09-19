Singlepane Introduces AutoAbstract, a New AI Tool to Automate Contract and Document Management for Hotels

At a time when the promise of AI is overwhelming and has so far proven difficult for hotel owners looking to implement and derive concrete value, Singlepane AutoAbstract brings meaningful benefits to hotel owners and asset managers through time savings and increased accuracy. Post this

Whether reviewing agreements during new acquisition due-diligence, mining existing property contracts for hidden value, or assuring partner compliance with all terms and conditions – the process of manually reviewing these critical documents can be daunting. An average property can have well more than 30 agreements active at one time, and each one may span 20 pages or more, making timely and accurate summarization time consuming and difficult.

Singlepane AutoAbstract automates this process by enabling users to simply drag and drop one or more documents for automatic extraction, summarization and clause abstraction. Across franchise agreements, management contracts and hotel service agreements, it is adaptable and fully customizable, empowering users to instruct AI on how to extract custom fields and contract clauses. Once approved by the user, extracted documents are automatically added to Singlepane's Contract Management module where agreement tracking, automatic key date notifications and benchmarking capabilities have already changed the game for asset managers – helping them maintain tight control over agreement compliance and ensure maximum value from contracted partners.

"At a time when the promise of AI is overwhelming and has so far proven difficult for hotel owners looking to implement and derive concrete value, Singlepane AutoAbstract brings meaningful benefits to hotel owners and asset managers through time savings and increased accuracy," said Austin Segal, Singlepane's CEO. "We're very excited about this new development and the opportunity for AI to continue to play a key role in our innovation in the asset management space. AutoAbstract makes a tedious and complex practice easier, less time consuming and more efficient. We look forward to announcing additional innovations in the weeks and months ahead."

Areas automated by Singlepane's Contract Management solution, include:

Tracking and monitoring capabilities – providing a single repository of agreements, leases, licenses and permits

Summarization of key dates, terms and legal clauses

Automated notifications and alerts surrounding critical dates and milestones

Side by side benchmarking capabilities, helping surface best-in-class agreement terms during renewals and negotiations

Simplified transaction due-diligence support both during acquisitions and dispositions by automating review of agreement assignability, termination rights and encumbrances.

In just a few months since its official launch, Singlepane has become the go-to platform for hotel owners and asset managers, providing a single source of truth for portfolio performance. Nearly 20 leading asset management companies and hotel ownership groups — including DiamondRock Hospitality, and KHP Capital Partners—are now using Singlepane to gain unprecedented visibility into their finances, streamline decision-making, and unlock new levels of operational efficiency.

Purpose-built for owners by hotel professionals, Singlepane unifies general ledger–level financials, forecasts, budgets, and proformas with commercial strategy data and key asset management workflows—such as CapEx planning and approvals, contract management, and debt service tracking—into one intuitive, USALI-compliant platform. This "single pane of glass" approach is replacing a patchwork of disconnected systems, reports and manual spreadsheets, enabling asset managers to make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions.

Founded in 2023 by former and current asset management professionals, Singlepane provides cutting-edge software built explicitly for hotel owners and investors, combining sophisticated business intelligence with powerful asset and portfolio management capabilities. Already serving leading hotel ownership groups from private equity to public REITs, Singlepane is the first platform built exclusively for hotel owners and asset managers to unify portfolio-wide financials, operational insights, and asset workflows in one place. By consolidating disparate data sources into a USALI-compliant, owner-friendly interface, Singlepane empowers users to make smarter, faster decisions that drive asset value.

