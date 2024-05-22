Singlewire Software Adds Integration with Axis Communications for Enhanced Security Offerings

"Combining Axis IP audio devices with InformaCast mass notification will enable organizations to deliver attention-grabbing alerts during crisis situations to help people understand what's happening and what steps they can take to stay safe." - Terry Swanson, CEO and President, Singlewire Software Post this

Organizations will be able to leverage InformaCast and Axis speakers to send notifications for emergency situations as well as daily activities. Axis and Singlewire help organizations across a wide variety of industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, and business to address their safety and communication challenges.

"Intrusive audio is vital when trying to share critical information throughout an organization," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Combining Axis IP audio devices with InformaCast mass notification will enable organizations to deliver attention-grabbing alerts during crisis situations to help people understand what's happening and what steps they can take to stay safe."

For more information about the partnership between Singlewire and Axis Communications, visit http://www.singlewire.com/integrations/axis.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

