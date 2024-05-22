Singlewire Software Adds Integration with Axis Communications for Enhanced Security Offerings

The new integration combines Singlewire's InformaCast mass notification technology with Axis Communications IP audio devices
MADISON, Wis., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software (Singlewire), the leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, announces its partnership with Axis Communications, a global leader in network video surveillance. The new partnership will include integration between InformaCast mass notification and incident management software from Singlewire and Axis IP audio devices to deliver critical audio communications.
"Through our strategic partnership with Singlewire, we are excited to unveil a new era of enhanced audio applications for mass communications using Axis network speakers and audio devices," said Chris Wildfoerster, Program Manager, Audio, Axis Communications. "This collaboration delivers unparalleled value and innovative solutions to communities, vastly improving safety and security during emergencies. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for a smarter and safer world."
Organizations will be able to leverage InformaCast and Axis speakers to send notifications for emergency situations as well as daily activities. Axis and Singlewire help organizations across a wide variety of industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, and business to address their safety and communication challenges.
"Intrusive audio is vital when trying to share critical information throughout an organization," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Combining Axis IP audio devices with InformaCast mass notification will enable organizations to deliver attention-grabbing alerts during crisis situations to help people understand what's happening and what steps they can take to stay safe."
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.
