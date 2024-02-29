Singlewire Software Adds Integration with RapidDeploy to Strengthen Emergency Response Solutions for Schools

"...our partnership with Singlewire underscores our commitment to provide schools with the tools and technologies they need to protect their communities."—Steve Raucher, CEO of RapidDeploy. Post this

"School safety is a top priority for public safety across the U.S., and our partnership with Singlewire underscores our commitment to provide schools with the tools and technologies they need to protect their communities," said Steve Raucher, CEO of RapidDeploy. "By integrating Singlewire's InformaCast panic button solutions with RapidDeploy, we are providing a single platform for all emergency notification solutions, allowing schools and first responders to streamline response efforts and reduce response times. The safety and well-being of our schools is of critical importance, and this feels like one step closer to safer schools and communities."

InformaCast is a mass notification and incident management platform that enables schools to deliver intrusive, attention-getting audio, text and visual alerts throughout their buildings and to people's mobile devices. With its robust incident management capabilities, InformaCast empowers schools to respond effectively to emergencies with prebuilt messages, real-time insights, virtual collaboration and reporting.

"Being able to connect directly to the PSAP gives schools a considerable advantage when responding to crisis events," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Our partnership with RapidDeploy combines two powerful safety solutions, enabling schools to enhance their emergency response capabilities and better protect students, teachers and first responders."

The integration partnership between RapidDeploy and Singlewire aligns with the immediate market need to align with school safety regulations, such as Alyssa's Law, by delivering enhanced emergency 911 response capabilities to schools. As school-related emergencies continue to rise, the integration of InformaCast panic button alert data directly into the RapidDeploy Radius Mapping solution will play a crucial role in improving communication and situational awareness during critical incidents.

Through this partnership, mass notifications can be initiated and response scenarios activated in a threat. This offers advantages not only to schools but also to businesses, government agencies, retail establishments, healthcare facilities and public venues that may need to initiate lockdowns and security measures for their facilities.

For more information about RapidDeploy and Singlewire's partnership, visit http://www.singlewire.com/blog/unveiling-the-power-of-common-alert-protocol-cap-in-emergency-response.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

About RapidDeploy

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Next Generation 911 solutions that deliver intelligent information throughout the emergency response journey, empowering agencies and first responders to drive better outcomes in mission critical situations.

With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, modern communications, and actionable insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2023, RapidDeploy earned recognition for the 6th year in a row as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list, and as one of the best places to work by Built In. Learn more at http://www.rapiddeploy.com.

