Singlewire Software Aids Sioux Falls School District in Effort to Enhance Safety with Visitor Aware Solution

"Visitor Aware gives our district the ability to understand who we are letting into our schools and intervene when potential threats appear." - Dave Osterquist, security coordinator for Sioux Falls School District Post this

Visitor Aware is a visitor check-in and management solution that eliminates the district's need for pen and paper sign-in sheets, helping district officials know exactly who is entering their buildings while having confidence they are only letting in people who are allowed to be there. Using ID scanning and encrypted facial recognition, Visitor Aware screens visitors and volunteers against sex offender databases, government watchlists, and active legal injunctions. Issues are flagged for staff to identify potential threats and approved guests are given a printed badge to show they are allowed to be in the building.

"As new threats emerge, it's becoming more and more apparent that school safety needs to start at the front door," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Visitor Aware gives districts like Sioux Falls a reliable and easy method for screening guests, validating their identities, and having confidence that they are only allowing people into school buildings who have permission to be there."

More than 150 schools and districts nationwide are using Visitor Aware to screen guests and enhance building safety. For more information about how Visitor Aware helps schools and districts create secure entrances, visit http://www.singlewire.com/visitor-aware.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,500 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

Media Contact

Chris Swietlik, Singlewire Software, 6086611126, [email protected], Singlewire Software

Twitter

SOURCE Singlewire Software