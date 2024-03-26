Singlewire Software Celebrates 15 Years in Business With Fourth Consecutive Top Workplaces Award Win

"Being recognized for a fourth straight year highlights how our employees have embraced our mission of helping keep others safe and informed with impactful software solutions." - Terry Swanson, CEO of Singlewire Software Post this

This is the sixth year the Wisconsin State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to determine the Madison area's top workplaces. More than 19,000 employees were surveyed with 70 companies earning recognition in this year's program.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Over 15 years in business, Singlewire Software has achieved numerous milestones including:

Starting with a staff of 24 that has grown to more than 150 employees

Evolving from an IP paging solution to a full-fledged incident management platform

Acquiring Visitor Aware in 2023 to expand its safety solution offerings

Achieving more than 50 product awards from leading industry publications

Achieving nine company awards for workplace culture from Madison Magazine, Inc. Magazine, and the Wisconsin State Journal

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,500 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

