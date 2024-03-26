Singlewire Software Celebrates 15 Years in Business With Fourth Consecutive Top Workplaces Award Win

The company was recognized as a top mid-sized company in the Madison area by the Wisconsin State Journal
MADISON, Wis., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, the leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, celebrates 15 years in business with a fourth consecutive recognition as one of Madison's Top Workplaces by the Wisconsin State Journal, as well as first-time recognition in the USA Today Top Workplace s program Singlewire was recognized in the mid-size company category in both programs. Winners were selected based on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey, which measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.
"For 15 years, Singlewire Software has been committed to fostering a positive culture that attracts exceptional talent," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Being recognized for a fourth straight year highlights how our employees have embraced our mission of helping keep others safe and informed with impactful software solutions."
This is the sixth year the Wisconsin State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to determine the Madison area's top workplaces. More than 19,000 employees were surveyed with 70 companies earning recognition in this year's program.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
Over 15 years in business, Singlewire Software has achieved numerous milestones including:
- Starting with a staff of 24 that has grown to more than 150 employees
- Evolving from an IP paging solution to a full-fledged incident management platform
- Acquiring Visitor Aware in 2023 to expand its safety solution offerings
- Achieving more than 50 product awards from leading industry publications
- Achieving nine company awards for workplace culture from Madison Magazine, Inc. Magazine, and the Wisconsin State Journal
For more information about the culture at Singlewire Software, visit http://www.singlewire.com/careers.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,500 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.
Media Contact
Chris Swietlik, Singlewire Software, 6086611126, [email protected], www.singlewire.com
SOURCE Singlewire Software
