Singlewire Software Helps Wausau School District Protect Students and Teachers with Visitor Aware Solution

"Visitor Aware gives us the critical information we need to understand who is coming into our buildings, which gives us more control in keeping our school buildings secure." - Cale Bushman, interim superintendent for Wausau School District.

Visitor Aware is a visitor check-in and management solution that eliminates the district's need for pen and paper sign-in sheets, helping district officials know exactly who is entering their buildings while having confidence they are only letting in people who are allowed to be there. Using ID scanning and encrypted facial recognition, Visitor Aware screens visitors and volunteers against sex offender databases, government watchlists, and active legal injunctions. Issues are flagged for staff to identify potential threats and approved guests are given a printed badge to show they are allowed to be in the building.

"The threats that schools and districts face continue to evolve, and one of the best ways to prevent a threat from causing harm is to stop them from gaining access to a building in the first place," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "We are proud to be supporting districts throughout Wisconsin as they look for ways to enhance school entrance security so students have a safe place to learn."

In addition to Wausau, Visitor Aware has been implemented in more than a dozen other Wisconsin school districts and more than 150 schools and districts nationwide. For more information about how Visitor Aware helps schools and districts create secure entrances, visit http://www.singlewire.com/visitor-aware.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,500 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

