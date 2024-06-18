Singlewire Software Partners with Kisi to Enhance Access Control for Facility Lockdowns

"This integration will make it easier for organizations to lock down their buildings and deliver alerts to let people know a lockdown is in place." - Terry Swanson, president and CEO, Singlewire Software Post this

InformaCast is a mass notification and incident management platform that helps organizations detect threats, deliver intrusive notifications, and manage incidents. When integrated with Kisi, InformaCast can activate Kisi access control solutions to lock down a building during an emergency. When a threat has passed, InformaCast can also be used to lift the lockdown and help normal operations resume. From the Kisi platform, when a lockdown is activated it can initiate InformaCast notifications to let people throughout an organization know that a lockdown is being out into place.

"As leaders in the security industry, the partnership between Kisi and Singlewire is a commitment to continue to safeguard communities, schools, and the workplace," said Daniela Mallarino, technology partnerships and integrations manager at Kisi. "With our powerful solutions, we continue to prioritize efficiency, physical security, and fast emergency response for our customers."

For more information about Kisi and Singlewire's partnership, visit https://www.singlewire.com/integrations/kisi.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

About Kisi

Established in 2012 with offices in New York City and Stockholm, Kisi is the leading cloud-based access control provider for global access management. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Kisi successfully provides best-in-class user experience, a growing portfolio of security integrations, and the ease of having full visibility and control of multiple locations in a single pane of glass. Kisi's forward-thinking approach combines innovation and security to ensure organizations stay compliant, sustainable, and smart.

