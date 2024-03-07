Singlewire Software Partners with Kontakt.io to Enhance Safety for Healthcare Workers

"By combining our two solutions, we are enabling healthcare organizations to respond faster with more accurate and relevant information so they can provide assistance to their staff members the moment they request it." - Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io Post this

Kontakt.io's staff safety solution comes with BLE wearable devices that healthcare staff can use to activate InformaCast notifications when they need assistance. Notifications can include the name and location of the worker that activated the alert and be sent to targeted recipients like security teams, or broadcast throughout an entire facility as text, audio, or visual messages. Kontakt.io also leverages AI-powered analytics to reveal high-risk areas and times, helping health systems improve safety protocols and proactively prevent duress. Coupled with the incident management capabilities available within InformaCast, these two solutions can help healthcare organizations handle an emergency event from start to finish and provide quick and efficient responses to help those in need.

"In healthcare, every second matters. That's as true for patients as it is for staff," said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "By combining our two solutions, we are enabling healthcare organizations to respond faster with more accurate and relevant information so they can provide assistance to their staff members the moment they request it."

The integrated solution will be on display during the HIMSS Conference in Orlando Mar. 11–15 at booth 5949. To learn more about how to leverage mass notification, incident management, and panic button solutions to enhance worker safety in healthcare, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-healthcare.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

About Kontakt.io

As the leader in Inpatient Journey Analytics, Kontakt.io optimizes processes and resources by revealing how patients move through the care delivery process. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, Kontakt.io helps health systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, improve workflows, and help patients and staff feel seen and valued. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field. To learn more, visit kontakt.io.

Media Contact

Chris Swietlik, Singlewire Software, 6086611126, [email protected], www.singlewire.com

Twitter

SOURCE Singlewire Software