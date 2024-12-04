Singlewire Software Partners with Rhombus to Add Video Surveillance Capabilities to InformaCast and Visitor Aware

"Our integration with Rhombus helps organizations identify issues quickly and alert the right people who can respond before events escalate." - Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. Post this

When integrated with InformaCast, Rhombus devices can automatically initiate broadcasts about critical events. For example, if motion is detected on a Rhombus camera, it will initiate an InformaCast notification that can be delivered as text, audio, and visual alerts to connected devices and systems. Desktop and mobile alerts will include a URL to view the camera feed, so recipients can see what happened and determine how best to respond. When integrated with Visitor Aware, Rhombus License Plate recognition can help detect unwanted vehicles, streamline the end-of-day pickup process, and validate approved guests through license plate verification.

"Being able to identify a threat is a critical component of any safety strategy," said Jeremy Guley, head of tech partnerships for Rhombus. "Integrating with Singlewire means we can offer an even more powerful and comprehensive safety solution so organizations can leverage the critical context they need to alert everyone about potential incidents."

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.rhombus.com.

