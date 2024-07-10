Singlewire Software Supports Madison Metropolitan School District School Safety Initiatives with Visitor Aware Solution

"There is no higher priority for us, as a district, than ensuring that everyone who learns, teaches, and works in our buildings is safe." - Ian Folger, external communications officer for MMSD Post this

Visitor Aware is a visitor check-in and management solution that eliminates the district's need for pen and paper sign-in sheets, helping district officials know exactly who is entering their buildings while having confidence they are only letting in people who are allowed to be there. Using ID scanning and encrypted facial recognition, Visitor Aware screens visitors and volunteers against sex offender databases, government watchlists, and active legal injunctions. Issues are flagged for staff to identify potential threats and approved guests are given a printed badge to show they are allowed to be in the building.

"We are committed to helping every district achieve their safety goals so they can create a secure learning environment for their students and staff," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "That commitment starts in our own community by helping local districts enhance school entrance security with Visitor Aware."

In addition to MMSD, Visitor Aware has been implemented in several other Madison-area school districts, including Monona-Grove, Waunakee, Oregon, and McFarland. For more information about how Visitor Aware helps schools and districts create secure entrances, visit http://www.singlewire.com/visitor-aware.

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,500 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

